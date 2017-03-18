Allegheny Valley School District officials discuss $12.6 million project to enlarge and renovate Acmetonia Primary School

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A booklet of project information is available on the district's website at www.avsdweb.org/announcements/act-34-hearing .

Written comments on the Allegheny Valley School District's project to enlarge and renovate Acmetonia Primary School in Harmar will be accepted until 9 a.m. April 18. They should be sent to the board secretary at 300 Pearl Ave., Cheswick, PA 15024.

Proximity to Colfax Upper Elementary School is why Carl and Tammie Campas bought their Springdale home about six years ago.

But their son, now in fourth grade at Colfax, won't spend his sixth-grade year there if the Allegheny Valley School District carries through to completion its $12.6 million project to enlarge and renovate Acmetonia Primary School in Harmar.

The couple was among about 14 residents who attended a state-mandated public hearing on Friday on the project at Acmetonia.

They were joined by a number of school board members, district officials and project advisors.

Two of Greg Walters' four daughters would be affected. One is in pre-school, while another is in kindergarten. He came to the hearing to learn more.

“I'm OK with the plan as long as it comfortably accommodates the students and staff,” said Walters of Harmar.

Tammie Campas said she, her husband and their four children — two at Colfax, two in high school — live about three blocks from Colfax.

The district hasn't decided what would happen to the building should its fourth- through sixth-grade students be moved out starting in the 2018-19 school year when Acmetonia is expected to be ready to receive them.

“We love that we can walk to their events,” Tammie Campas said. “We moved here from Fox Chapel because we liked the smaller classroom sizes.”

The project now enters a 30-day waiting period, ending April 18, to allow for further written public comment.

A special school board meeting is expected to be scheduled for 7 p.m. that day, where the board would vote on sending the project's design to the state Department of Education, said Terry Thompson, vice president of architecture for Foreman Architects Engineers.

If the project proceeds, Thompson said the district would begin seeking bids in mid-May and receive them in mid-June. Work would start in mid-July and take just over a year.

The project includes four additions to the building — the largest containing 16 classrooms, with four for each of Colfax's three grade levels and two rooms each for special eduction and special uses such as reading and math.

The gymnasium would be enlarged, and music and computer rooms would be added in the school's existing central courtyard.

The school's kitchen would be redone, with more seating capacity in the cafeteria.

Outside, additional parking would be added, mostly in back.

An expanded drop-off loop is expected to help with traffic when parents are dropping off and picking up their children.

To pay for the project, the district late last year borrowed about $8.8 million to be paid off over 18 years. The rest is coming from its reserves.

Colfax concerns

While the hearing was on the work at Acmetonia, residents were concerned about the future of Colfax. John Murray of Springdale asked if the impact of its closure on property values had been considered.

Tammie Campas was the only resident to register in advance to speak at the hearing.

“I want to know what's going to happen to that building,” she said. “Having a vacant building is just asking for trouble.”

Superintendent Pat Graczyk said district officials know Colfax is an emotional issue for district residents.

If sold, proceeds would have to go toward paying down the Acmetonia project's debt or other capital expenditures, Solicitor Matt Hoffman said.

Jody Gamble of Springdale works as a paraprofessional at Colfax.

“I absolutely love the school,” she said. “It has a great vibe.”

Gamble said she is concerned about the size of the new classrooms, because of students being taller and heavier than in the past.

She also expressed concerns about traffic and parking at Acmetonia, which she described as “a total nightmare” already.

“It's a dangerous road,” Tammie Campas said. “The speed limit is not adhered to.”

Graczyk countered that parking and student safety had been discussed at length.

“If you don't like it, I perfectly understand that,” he said.

Gamble also said reducing the district from three buildings to two would hurt property values and be a deterrent.

“If the community is going to grow,” she said, “the schools have to grow, too — not the other way around.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.