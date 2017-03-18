'Viking Closet' at Apollo-Ridge High School to help district's less fortunate students

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Items also can be dropped off at the high school office.

Anyone interested in donating items to the Apollo-Ridge closet can contact Michele Brown at brownm@apolloridge.com or 724-478-6000, ext. 1020; or Danielle Wenckowski at wenckowskil@apolloridge.com or 724-478-6000, ext. 1302.

When Apollo-Ridge High School senior Danielle McCormick learned she had an opportunity to help her classmates in need, she jumped at the chance.

“I just like being able to help anyone that I can, in any way possible, really,” said McCormick, 17. “I just know it's a good thing to do and it's going to help somebody in the long run.”

McCormick, along with her Leo Club classmates, teacher Leigh Wenckowski and guidance department secretary Michele Brown have been collecting toiletries and gently used clothes over the past month to open a “Viking Closet” for students in need.

Brown got the project idea from neighboring Kiski Area High School. She got the Leo Club to take on the closet as one of its service projects.

“It's good to help out,” Brown said. “We see kids who need (help) and don't want to ask.”

The closet is housed in the guidance department so students can have privacy if they need something. It will have items for students of all ages.

Brown said the school has already received several donations, including a few prom dresses and suits.

“We've had a great outpouring,” she said.

The group is looking for donations of things like shampoo, soap, toothpaste, makeup and deodorant as well as gently used shirts, pants, shoes, coats and formal wear for prom and graduation.

Brown said they hope to have the closet up and running by April 1, but the items already donated are available for students who may need them now.

Senior Ally Johnson, 17, said she enjoys giving back to her community and has already participated in similar projects through her church.

“That's very dear to my heart,” she said. “It just makes me feel good that I can help people.”

The project also incorporated students from the life skills and shop classes. The shop teacher, Jeff Jones, is making the shelves and shoe racks for the closet while the life skills students wash, fold and sort the clothing donations.

“We're kind of incorporating anybody in the school who wants to help,” Brown said.

Wenckowski said the students are more than willing and hopes they can take away an understanding of what other students may need.

“We do sometimes take for granted what we have and what we ship away,” Wenckowski said. “Someone else may be thrilled to get that green pair of sweatpants that you hated.” Wenckowski said many of the students may already shop at or donate items to secondhand stores, but with the closet they can get the items for free.

“I have a really good group of kids,” she said. “There's a lot of them who would like to help in whatever way.”

Sophomore Josh Cibik, 16, said he hopes the closet will be a successful resource for students for many years to come.

“That closet enables them to be able to have those certain things and enjoy the luxuries that not everybody can have,” Cibik said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680 or emilybalser@tribweb.com.