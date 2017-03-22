Community bonds grow in Tarentum's Friendship Garden

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A piece of land the size of a basketball court, Friendship Garden near Dreshar Stadium in Tarentum, will blossom into life with the spring thaw.

Volunteers will till the soil, plant seeds and tend to a variety of fruits and vegetables in the plot at First Avenue and Bridge Street over the coming months. The urban oasis that's in its third year will provide as many as 50 people a week with organically grown produce.

The Rev. Philip Beck of First United Presbyterian Church of Tarentum, who helps to oversee the garden that was created through an alliance of local churches, is excited about its success.

“A lot of things, no pun intended, die on the vine,” Beck said. “You do it for a year or two, and either people burn out or whatever the case may be.”

There are plans this year to expand the homemade irrigation system and add compost bins as well as a butterfly garden to attract insects, such as bees and butterflies, to help pollinate the blooms. Other additions include benches for visitors and kid-friendly garden beds featuring “instant gratification” vegetables like radishes.

Last year, the garden produced close to 400 heads of lettuce, 200 pounds of tomatoes, an “abundance” of peppers, roughly 100 pounds of beans, and more than 100 pieces of a vegetable called kohlrabi.

“It actually produces a lot for that space,” Beck said of the 40- by 120-foot garden. “It doesn't look that big, but it does a really good job.”

There are 28 raised beds in the garden, and all the produce is grown in organic soil. The group decided to use raised beds because they deter weeds and make it easier for the gardeners to add to and work the soil.

The garden thrives with the help of volunteers. About a dozen people work regularly, but that number swells to 40 or 50 during dedicated workdays, Beck said.

This year, those dedicated workdays will be April 22 and May 20.

On April 22, which is Earth Day, volunteers will participate in a spring cleanup and plant certain vegetables. May 20 will be the garden's summer planting and weeding day.

The garden is run by an honor system, and there is no set limit of food that people can take.

“We have never found anybody going in and taking 30 pounds of tomatoes, for example, to make grandma's sauce,” Beck said. “We have found that people have been very good about taking some but leaving some for others.”

Food that isn't picked by visitors usually goes to the emergency shelter at the HOPE Center or is used to make dinners at local churches.

The garden was created by First United Presbyterian Church, Blythe Church, Abundant Joy Fellowship and Central Presbyterian Church, according to Beck. But he considers it to be a community effort.

It is run mostly on donations and grants, and the churches have an agreement with Tarentum Borough to lease the property for $1 a year. The borough also provides free water for the garden.

“Anytime you can bring volunteers together and do something positive for a community, that's a plus,” said Borough Manager Mike Gutonski.

A $400 grant from Grow Pittsburgh helped the garden buy vegetable plants, and a $2,000 grant from Pittsburgh Presbytery helped put in some of the garden's infrastructure such as the irrigation system and raised beds.

Beck said they will apply for more grants in the future.

Contributions from local churches, Grow Pittsburgh and Blackberry Meadows Farm on Ridge Road in Fawn have been instrumental in helping the garden. Grow Pittsburgh helped the churches start the garden, and Blackberry Meadows helped with the garden's irrigation system.

The Rev. Greg Blythe, pastor at Abundant Joy Fellowship, said an irrigation system provides a continuous flow of water to each bed that helps reduce the time it would take to water the beds by hand. It takes about an hour and a half by hand.

“This is going to help,” Blythe said. “We have a lot of volunteers that walk the park, and so they'll go down and turn the water on ... they'll go for their walk, and they'll come back around ... turn the water off. They got their walk in, the garden's got its water in, and it's good to go.”

Tricia Ritchie, 46, of Lower Burrell has volunteered with the garden for the past two years. Now on its leadership board, Ritchie is thrilled that interest in the garden is still going strong.

“There isn't a stigma to the free garden,” she said. “It's just a community garden. Come on in, grab something. If you feel like weeding while you're in there, that's great. If not, just take what you need and head out.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.