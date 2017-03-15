New Ken board approves cell tower

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Verizon Wireless has been given the unanimous approval of the New Kensington Zoning Hearing Board to replace an existing cell tower on Camp Avenue with a taller one.

The proposal, which had previously received a favorable recommendation from the planning commission, calls for a 140-foot-tall cellular tower to replace a 100-foot-tall structure already present at 560 Camp Ave.

The property, home to two large water storage tanks and owned by the Municipal Authority of the City of New Kensington, is adjacent to residential buildings just across the border in Arnold.

The site is zoned as residential, but the existing tower falls under a special exception to zoning ordinances that generally prohibit such structures in residential areas.

Pittsburgh attorney Joseph Cortese, representing Verizon, said that tower was constructed before any ordinance concerning communications structures existed in the city and Verizon is seeking approval under the same special exception.

Cortese said the proposal to install a new tower is being made because the current tower is in poor condition and is incapable of holding modern wireless communications systems.

“Unfortunately, given the condition of the property, that tower is not structurally suitable for Verizon to mount their equipment,” he said. “So we came to an agreement with the authority to replace that specific tower asset with a more modern facility.”

Cortese said that part of the agreement with the city's water authority stipulates that the authority will be able to use a portion of the tower to mount their own communications equipment.

Communications upgrade

According to Cortese, the new tower will solve a connectivity problem in the city and will better handle the volume of data that is being sent through the network.

“What used to be a network that was devoted solely to the first generation of wireless — which was voice — today the large majority of users on the network use it for data purposes,” he said. “That stresses the network.”

Cortese said the amount of energy emitted from the tower is minimal and of such a frequency that it will have no harmful effects on residents.

“It's almost equivalent to a baby monitor or a microwave,” he said. “There is no harmful effect associated with any energy emitted from that tower.”

Hearing a stark contrast to similar proposals

The ease of passage of a cellular tower proposal through New Kensington's zoning hearing board is in sharp contrast to similar proposals recently elsewhere in Westmoreland County.

• On Wednesday night, the North Huntingdon commissioners delayed a vote on whether to allow a Verizon Wireless cellphone tower to be built on a planning commission member's farm. That land also is zoned residential. About 200 people attended the meeting.

• In Hempfield, Verizon Wireless had hoped to install a tower on land owned by a township supervisor.

In that case, the zoning hearing board denied the company a special exception that would have allowed construction of a 195-foot tower on Supervisor John Silvis' property off Baltzer Meyer Pike, less than 2 miles from an existing tower.

The Hempfield board's denial was met with cheers and applause from many of the 60 people who attended.

In New Kensington, the cellular carrier presented its case to the board Wednesday evening in an otherwise empty room with no objections raised.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675 or mmedsger@tribweb.com. Staff writer Joe Napsha contributed to this report.