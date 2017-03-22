Wooden Door Winery to update site plan to meet new Allegheny Twp. ordinance

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Wooden Door Winery's owners soon will present an updated site plan to Allegheny Township supervisors, who will decide the future of the business that opened in 2010.

Steven “Jeff” and Kristin Ann Pollick run the winery out of a restored horse barn on Greenwood Road, in a residential neighborhood.

The supervisors last May adopted an ordinance with conditions for allowing wineries.

The change means the Pollicks, or anyone else who opens a winery, must meet certain standards in the township code.

The first part of a hearing on the Wooden Door Winery was in December, and township officials continued the proceeding to have a chance to review testimony and make sure concerns are addressed.

At the December session, two neighbors said music the winery sometimes plays can be disruptive to the surrounding area.

Township Manager Greg Primm said a date for the continued hearing likely will be decided in the next week. The township planning commission has recommended the Pollicks' site plan for approval, and the supervisors will have the final say.

“This is an ongoing process that seems to be in its final stages,” Jeff Pollick said. “We've been there six years, and the township's been great to us so far.”

Primm said the winery ordinance was developed because the Pollicks' original business “transformed into something that we did not have regulations for” and because officials wanted to set standards in case other wineries are proposed elsewhere in the township.

Because the hearing was continued, he said, the owners have more time to make sure their site plan meets all requirements. Parking, lighting and landscaping details are examples of items that should be included, he said.

Primm said the Pollicks' original site plan didn't address all the requirements.

“The bottom line is, it just wasn't detailed enough,” Primm said.

Pollick said he is working to complete the site plan.

“We've been compliant for the last five years with state Liquor Control Board regulations and township regulations,” Pollick said.

Customers come to the winery to sample wines that the Pollicks make at their residence, or that they buy from California and the Lake Erie region and sell by the bottle.

“After the (December) hearing, some of our customers thought we were shutting down, especially those who got gift cards for Christmas. But we are continuing the business,” he said.

He said those customers erroneously believed the winery couldn't continue to operate until the township gave its final approval.

George Guido is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Staff writer Emily Balser contributed.