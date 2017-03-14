Despite the lack of snow, some Alle-Kiski events remain cancelled

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Even though the brunt of Winter Storm Stella bypassed the Alle-Kiski Valley, several events originally scheduled for today or Wednesday remain cancelled:

• Saxonburg GoldenAgers meeting at the Jefferson Veterans of Foreign Wars for today is cancelled.

• The Produce for People distribution, scheduled at the Valley News Dispatch building in Tarentum today, will not be rescheduled. The next distribution will be April 11 at the VND.

• The Apollo-Ridge Food Bank is closed Wednesday. Food pickup is rescheduled for March 22.

•CCAC Boyce Campus Job Fair in Plum originally scheduled for today will be rescheduled for sometime in May.

•The PIAA has pushed all basketball playoff games to Wednesday at sites to be determined. The state swimming championships will start no sooner than Thursday at Bucknell University, a day later than originally planned. The state diving championships will be held March 25-26.

• All state civil service test centers are closed today.