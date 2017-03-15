Deejay ready to make some fundraising noise Saturday in Leechburg

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For tickets/registration for both events or to donate, visit sempergratuspgh.org or call 724-472-8511.

Cost: $20 individual runner; $30 couples package, includes two race tickets; $35 individual combo package, includes one race ticket and one ticket to Small Town. Loud Voice; $60 couple combo package, includes two race tickets and two Small Town. Loud Voice tickets

When: 10 a.m. Saturday. Registration opens at 9 a.m.

If you go

Ian Coyle puts the “fun” in fundraising.

Raising money for Pittsburgh area folks who need help is his passion, and he draws on his creative professional tools to do so.

The 2004 Leechburg High School grad garnered a popular following as the “in demand” campus DJ — “DJ Cai” — playing Greek and social events while attending Allegheny College in Meadville.

“I thought the ride was good (at college as DJ),” he said. “But after I graduated, I never expected it to turn into a business. But my phone started ringing post-college.”

Coyle has traveled to Amsterdam and eight states including Pennsylvania, deejaying for weddings and corporate events.

And he has parlayed his knack for networking and entertaining into a charitable cause.

Now 30 and residing in Shaler, Coyle wears many hats.

His day job is as director of business development with e-Staff; he's also owner/operater of DJ Cai Entertainment; and he's founder and president of Semper Gratus, his nonprofit charity that donated more than $10,000 to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation last year.

Semper Gratis is Latin for “always grateful.”

Nominated for charitable efforts

Dedicated to helping others and giving back, Coyle is one of 11 professionals nominated for the Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's 2017 Man/Woman of the Year (MWOY).

The nominees compete for 10 weeks, March 9 to May 20, said Jen Miller, MWOY campaign manager, with all funds donated to blood cancer research. The person who raises the most money wins.

“Ian is a hard worker and detail-oriented with logistics,” Miller said. “He is meticulous — but every conversation we have usually ends with a joke.

“It is a blind fundraising competition,” Miller said. “The candidates can't monitor the other nominees' amounts — I'm the only one that knows.”

The average amount raised within the chapter during the MWOY campaign is $31,000 annually, she said.

Last year, Coyle was selected as one of Pittsburgh's 50 Finest by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

He said both recognitions are humbling.

“Me being able to offer my deejay service to provide entertainment and create fundraising opportunities was an idea I came up with a friend while we were having a beer,” Coyle said. “Semper Gratus is my platform to be philanthropic, to give back.”

2 events Saturday in Leechburg

He raised almost $10,000 last year, donating 100 percent of the proceeds from his “Small Town. Loud Voice” event in Leechburg to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

“The outpouring of encouragement and positive feedback was motivating enough to repeat the event this year,” Coyle said. “You don't forget your roots, and I have family still in Leechburg. I am fulfilling a sense of purpose.”

This year, Coyle chose a St. Patrick's Day theme for his two-events-in-one-day fundraiser — with a “Small Town. Loud Voice” party, open to those 21 and older, and a Shamrock Shuffle 5K, scheduled for March 18.

Only 300 tickets will be sold. Prices range from $20-$60.

All proceeds will benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Coyle's own DJ talents will entertain the crowd, with small food samplings, a caricature artist, beer and soft drinks, 30 gift baskets in a Chinese auction and a 50/50 raffle offered.

“There is a deep sense of camaraderie rooted in the Alle-Kiski Valley,” Coyle said. “Watching committees come together for specific causes is something truly special. The thought behind ‘Small Town. Loud Voice' tries to capture that.”

The “Shamrock Shuffle” includes a winding certified course through West Leechburg, open to all ages of walkers and runners.

Costumes are highly encouraged for the race, said Coyle.

Heather Hunter of Greensburg, 4 years old and battling cystic fibrosis, but currently in remission, will be the featured guest at the “Shamrock Shuffle 5K” Coyle said.

“The whole idea of Semper Gratus is how I choose to live my life,” Coyle said. “It's in my DNA to live with humility, honesty and hard work and to be grateful.”

Joyce Hanz is a freelance writer.