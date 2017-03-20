Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Allegheny Township agrees to maintain street PennDOT plans to build as part of Route 356 project

Tom Yerace | Monday, March 20, 2017, 12:09 a.m.

Allegheny Township officials have agreed to maintain a cul-de-sac that is to be created as part of the Route 356 climbing lane project.

Township supervisors last week unanimously agreed to adopt the cul-de-sac, which will run parallel to Route 356.

Greg Primm, township manager, said the cul-de-sac is needed to provide access to Route 356 for three residences along the busy two-lane road.

According to PennDOT, the project includes widening the roadway to four lanes, plus turning lanes, between River Forest Country Club and White Cloud Road.

No start date has been set.

The work also will include straightening the road somewhat to reduce several curves and reduce the severity of the grade as the roadway climbs up the hill away from the Allegheny River.

Primm said that involves shifting the road from its present course, which would eliminate access to Route 356 for those residences.

To remedy the situation, PennDOT proposed building a short street starting about a half-mile from the Freeport Bridge and ending in a cul-de-sac.

The people living in those residences will be able to pull out of their driveways onto the new street, turn right and then be able to turn onto Route 356.

“The township has been wanting this project for 20-some years,” Primm said, “and agreeing to take over and maintain the cul-de-sac is a small price to pay.”

Township officials have lobbied for the project for that section of Route 356, which quickly narrows from two lanes on the Freeport Bridge to one for traffic heading up the hill. They said it has resulted in numerous accidents because motorists speed up before the road narrows to avoid being stuck behind trucks or other slow-moving vehicles.

“It's a great project and we need it,” Supervisor Joe Ferguson said.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.

