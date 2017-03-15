Kiski set to vote awarding contract on high school roof project Monday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Kiski Area School Board is expected to vote Monday on hiring a contractor for the high school roof replacement planned for this summer.

The board will vote to hire McKees Rocks-based Stringert Inc. for nearly $400,000 to replace the 20,000-square-foot roof made of layers of gravel and asphalt.

The board also will vote on buying nearly $86,000 worth of materials for the project from Tremco Roofing and Building Maintenance through the Keystone Purchasing Network. The district contracts with the network for lower-priced materials.

The bids came in slightly lower than the $500,000 officials had budgeted for the project.

“That's great,” said board President Tamra Smail. “That means we can allocate those dollars for other things.”

The project will be paid out of the district's reserve fund.

Building and grounds director Jim Perlik had said the existing roof, which was installed in 1991, has reached its usable life. He said there are some leaks that are causing the insulation to get wet.

The new roof will have a 25-year warranty.

Officials have said the work likely will be done in June and July, before school starts in the fall.

Variances sought for stadium project

The district is seeking two variances from Allegheny Township for its football stadium project.

Perlik said they are asking for a variance on a requirement that the stadium have a fire alarm.

District Superintendent Tim Scott said it's not typical for a stadium to need a fire alarm, and they are asking to be exempt from that requirement.

The other variance is for handicap accessibility requirements.

The township's code enforcement agency, Code.sys Consulting, is asking that all of the district facilities be updated to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Perlik said the stadium plans are fully compliant, but he doesn't know why the entire campus would need to be updated.

A call left late Wednesday after the meeting to Code.sys' office was not immediately returned.

Scott said many of the existing facilities haven't been updated because they were there before the Americans with Disabilities Act was put into place.

“We found that to be rather unusual,” Scott said of the requirement.

Perlik said examples of things that would need to be updated are wheelchair ramps, sidewalks, railings, seating and doorways.

He said he is not aware of any school districts that have had to update all facilities when adding new construction at a school.

Officials hope to know more about the variances by next month.

The $1.4 million football stadium project is expected to be completed by August.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680 or emilybalser@tribweb.com.