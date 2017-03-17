Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Slam dunk: Grandview Upper Elementary School initiates makeover to playground
Madasyn Czebiniak | Friday, March 17, 2017
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Tarentum workers removed the old playground equipment at Grandview Upper Elementary School's playground on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in preparation for a $200,000 improvement program.

Updated 1 hour ago

The playground at Grandview Upper Elementary School in Tarentum is finally getting its makeover.

Crews on Wednesday began removing parts of the old play area to make way for some long-awaited renovations. They include a pavilion, jungle gym-type equipment, a rubber mulch surface, an asphalt basketball court, and new chain-link fencing.

“This will definitely improve not only the appearance and the safety, but the pride in the community and in our school,” Principal Catherine Russo said. “I'm looking forward to that.”

The upgrades, which have been discussed for a couple of years, were funded through a $200,000 Greenways Trails and Recreation grant from the state's Department of Community and Economic Development and a $40,000 donation from real estate developer Dale Greco.

Contract bids will go out today and construction is expected to start in mid to late April, Borough Manager Mike Gutonski said.

The borough hopes to have the project done by the summer.

“We have quite a bit more going on on the borough's end,” Gutonski said. He said that includes repairing the playground's walls and removing the old playground equipment.

Gutonski said that the long wall running parallel to Ninth Avenue is getting extensive repairs. An L-shaped wall next to a neighboring house will receive minor repairs.

The borough and Highlands School District worked in tandem to secure the grant, which included the borough doing in-kind services. Debbie Beucker, assistant principal at the middle school wrote the grant, and the borough, which owns the playground, submitted it.

“The school district leases the property so they can use it, but school districts can't get grants for things like this, so the borough has to go out for the grant,” said Councilwoman Carrie Fox.

Fox previously served as president of the Highlands School Board. She said she tried countless times to get a grant for the playground, but didn't have much luck because she didn't know how to write them.

It was only after she hooked up with Beucker that everything moved forward.

“I couldn't have asked for a better partner to get this done,” Fox said. “She has been so instrumental with the grant writing.”

Some remnants of the old playground will be recycled and moved over to the borough's West Sixth Avenue playground, which was renovated last summer.

Gutonski said the borough wouldn't have been able to do this without the distinct's help. He's excited that younger families in the community will have a place to take their children.

Russo said the partnership shows Tarentum's loyalty and pride in the school.

“When your community feels good about where they live ... and things are well taken care of, they're more willing to partner with the school and work collaboratively with us,” she said.

“There's more of a sense of we're all working together for the benefit of the children, and not a them against us kind of attitude.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.