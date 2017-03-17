Slam dunk: Grandview Upper Elementary School initiates makeover to playground

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The playground at Grandview Upper Elementary School in Tarentum is finally getting its makeover.

Crews on Wednesday began removing parts of the old play area to make way for some long-awaited renovations. They include a pavilion, jungle gym-type equipment, a rubber mulch surface, an asphalt basketball court, and new chain-link fencing.

“This will definitely improve not only the appearance and the safety, but the pride in the community and in our school,” Principal Catherine Russo said. “I'm looking forward to that.”

The upgrades, which have been discussed for a couple of years, were funded through a $200,000 Greenways Trails and Recreation grant from the state's Department of Community and Economic Development and a $40,000 donation from real estate developer Dale Greco.

Contract bids will go out today and construction is expected to start in mid to late April, Borough Manager Mike Gutonski said.

The borough hopes to have the project done by the summer.

“We have quite a bit more going on on the borough's end,” Gutonski said. He said that includes repairing the playground's walls and removing the old playground equipment.

Gutonski said that the long wall running parallel to Ninth Avenue is getting extensive repairs. An L-shaped wall next to a neighboring house will receive minor repairs.

The borough and Highlands School District worked in tandem to secure the grant, which included the borough doing in-kind services. Debbie Beucker, assistant principal at the middle school wrote the grant, and the borough, which owns the playground, submitted it.

“The school district leases the property so they can use it, but school districts can't get grants for things like this, so the borough has to go out for the grant,” said Councilwoman Carrie Fox.

Fox previously served as president of the Highlands School Board. She said she tried countless times to get a grant for the playground, but didn't have much luck because she didn't know how to write them.

It was only after she hooked up with Beucker that everything moved forward.

“I couldn't have asked for a better partner to get this done,” Fox said. “She has been so instrumental with the grant writing.”

Some remnants of the old playground will be recycled and moved over to the borough's West Sixth Avenue playground, which was renovated last summer.

Gutonski said the borough wouldn't have been able to do this without the distinct's help. He's excited that younger families in the community will have a place to take their children.

Russo said the partnership shows Tarentum's loyalty and pride in the school.

“When your community feels good about where they live ... and things are well taken care of, they're more willing to partner with the school and work collaboratively with us,” she said.

“There's more of a sense of we're all working together for the benefit of the children, and not a them against us kind of attitude.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.