West Deer OKs contract to fill in Nike defense missile silos

The Nike defense missile silos that protected the Alle-Kiski Valley and Pittsburgh during the Cold War will soon be filled in.

The West Deer supervisors Wednesday awarded a nearly $24,000 contract to DeFrank Development of Smock, Fayette County, to fill in 15 underground chambers that housed the missile shafts, escape hatches and ventilation areas with reinforced concrete.

The work is intended to stabilize the area for a parking lot to be placed atop the area as part of a new township park envisioned to include football and soccer fields, pavilions, walking trails, play areas and a rain garden. A landscape island will be built on top of one of the silos.

No date for the project's start has been determined.

Concern about paving over the silos and their ventilation shafts arose last year after a concrete cap on a ventilation shaft gave way.

The Nike site, off Route 910, was turned over to the township in 1976 after the missiles became obsolete. It has been home to the township's senior center, Deer Lakes youth football and two large soccer/lacrosse fields.

2017 paving program

The supervisors will pay two construction companies a total of $937,000 to pave 17 township roads this summer.

• Shields Asphalt Paving of Bakerstown, Richland, was awarded a $609,000 contract for hot mix paving.

The streets it will pave are Benjamin Street; McClure Road (from East Union to Overlook Place); Reaghard Street; Magill Road; Ideal Avenue; Ridge Drive; Park Drive; Overlook Place; Cherry Lane; Christonia Road; Deerton Street and Betty Lane.

• A $320,000 contract was awarded to Youngblood Paving of Wampum.

The streets it will pave with hot mix are Trump, Lick, Clendenning and McMoran roads, along with Carl Lane. Township officials said the work will be done by Sept. 1.

The $937,000 total price tag was under the $1 million budgeted, partly by way of a tax increase for this year.

Also, a wall at the senior citizens center that has been tipping forward will be repaired by Broge Masonry at a maximum of $4,500.

There is a brace on the wall now that will be discarded when Broge rebuilds the center of the wall.

George Guido is a freelance writer.