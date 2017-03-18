Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

West Deer OKs contract to fill in Nike defense missile silos

George Guido | Saturday, March 18, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 53 minutes ago

The Nike defense missile silos that protected the Alle-Kiski Valley and Pittsburgh during the Cold War will soon be filled in.

The West Deer supervisors Wednesday awarded a nearly $24,000 contract to DeFrank Development of Smock, Fayette County, to fill in 15 underground chambers that housed the missile shafts, escape hatches and ventilation areas with reinforced concrete.

The work is intended to stabilize the area for a parking lot to be placed atop the area as part of a new township park envisioned to include football and soccer fields, pavilions, walking trails, play areas and a rain garden. A landscape island will be built on top of one of the silos.

No date for the project's start has been determined.

Concern about paving over the silos and their ventilation shafts arose last year after a concrete cap on a ventilation shaft gave way.

The Nike site, off Route 910, was turned over to the township in 1976 after the missiles became obsolete. It has been home to the township's senior center, Deer Lakes youth football and two large soccer/lacrosse fields.

2017 paving program

The supervisors will pay two construction companies a total of $937,000 to pave 17 township roads this summer.

• Shields Asphalt Paving of Bakerstown, Richland, was awarded a $609,000 contract for hot mix paving.

The streets it will pave are Benjamin Street; McClure Road (from East Union to Overlook Place); Reaghard Street; Magill Road; Ideal Avenue; Ridge Drive; Park Drive; Overlook Place; Cherry Lane; Christonia Road; Deerton Street and Betty Lane.

• A $320,000 contract was awarded to Youngblood Paving of Wampum.

The streets it will pave with hot mix are Trump, Lick, Clendenning and McMoran roads, along with Carl Lane. Township officials said the work will be done by Sept. 1.

The $937,000 total price tag was under the $1 million budgeted, partly by way of a tax increase for this year.

Also, a wall at the senior citizens center that has been tipping forward will be repaired by Broge Masonry at a maximum of $4,500.

There is a brace on the wall now that will be discarded when Broge rebuilds the center of the wall.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.