Bald eagles cope with nor'easter snowfall

Evidence that the Pittsburgh region escaped this week's nor'easter storm but the eastern part of the state didn't is evident at some bald eagles nests.

Live webcams of eagle nests in Allegheny and York counties provide the proof.

The pair in York County were almost up to their eyeballs in snow Tuesday while Pittsburgh's Harmar and Hays eagles shrugged off lesser amounts of snow.

Even the nation's "First Pair" of eagles at the National Arboretum in Washington, D.C., nicknamed "President" and "First Lady," had to cope with the storm, huddling over their eggs when the storm hit.

But keeping their eggs covered and warm around the clock is what nesting eagles do, according to Patricia Barber, endangered species biologist with the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Accumulations of snow and severe weather, however, can cause the birds to swap incubation duty more carefully and quickly, she added.

"The snow can cover the birds but, because of their feathers are like an overcoat, they act as insulation for the eggs," Barber said.

Additionally, the birds develop a brood patch on their bellies, which helps to more efficiently transfer their body warmth to the egg, said Rachel Handel, spokeswoman for the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania.

"This 'bare' skin allows the birds to directly contact the eggs and keep them at a temperature of approximately 100 degrees during the incubation period," she said.

The first egg hatch for the Pittsburgh Hays couple is expected around March 25, while the Harmar eagle's hatch should be around April 4.

