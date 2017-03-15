Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Fire destroys Allegheny Twp. barn, 1 resident injured

Matthew Medsger | Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 9:33 p.m.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Firefighters douse the burning remains of a small barn at 1627 Garvers Ferry Road in Allegheny Township on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Three of the small nubian goats survived while five others died.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Christina Peltier, 9, gives oxygen as she kisses one of her family's nubian goats that survived a fire in their small barn on Garvers Ferry Road in Allegheny Township on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Three of the small goats survived while five others perished. Christina's's mother, Lola, suffered burns trying to save the animals. She was transported to a hospital for treatment of minor burns.
Sidney Davis | Tribune-Review
Sophia Peltier (right) and holds one of her family's nubian goats as the animal gets oxygen after a fire that destroyed the small barn he and other animals were kept in on Garvers Ferry Road in Allegheny Township on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Three of the small goats survived while five others died.

Updated 4 minutes ago

A barn fire in Allegheny Township on Wednesday evening killed several goats and burned one of the homeowners before destroying the building.

Michael Nickels, chief of Allegheny Township Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1., said a small barn located at 6127 Garvers Ferry Road, was fully engulfed by flames by the time fire crews arrived around 7 p.m.

Five goats died in the fire, which Nickels said was most likely started by a space heater used to warm the barn.

The homeowners, Brian and Lola Peltier, were able to save three goats and a pig before the fire spread to the rest of the barn, Nickels said.

But Lola Peltier was injured by the flames and taken to a hospital for observation, Nickels said.

Nickels could not provide a dollar amount for the damage, but said the barn was a total loss.

Crews from Allegheny Township, Markle, and Freeport volunteer fire departments responded.

No firefighters were reported to have been injured.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675 or mmedsger@tribweb.com.

