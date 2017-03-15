Fire destroys Allegheny Twp. barn, 1 resident injured

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A barn fire in Allegheny Township on Wednesday evening killed several goats and burned one of the homeowners before destroying the building.

Michael Nickels, chief of Allegheny Township Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1., said a small barn located at 6127 Garvers Ferry Road, was fully engulfed by flames by the time fire crews arrived around 7 p.m.

Five goats died in the fire, which Nickels said was most likely started by a space heater used to warm the barn.

The homeowners, Brian and Lola Peltier, were able to save three goats and a pig before the fire spread to the rest of the barn, Nickels said.

But Lola Peltier was injured by the flames and taken to a hospital for observation, Nickels said.

Nickels could not provide a dollar amount for the damage, but said the barn was a total loss.

Crews from Allegheny Township, Markle, and Freeport volunteer fire departments responded.

No firefighters were reported to have been injured.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675 or mmedsger@tribweb.com.