Gun charges filed against victim in New Kensington Elks club shooting
Chuck Biedka | Thursday, March 23, 2017, 12:01 a.m.

Updated 7 minutes ago

One of two shooting victims in the Elks Valley Lodge shooting last month is facing gun charges, but New Kensington police haven't yet nailed down who shot them because they say the men aren't cooperating.

Joseph Peter Busch, 37, of Kenneth Avenue was charged Wednesday with illegally having a firearm and drug paraphernalia.

Police said a surveillance camera captured Bush holding a dark handgun while leaving the lodge bathroom about 11:10 p.m. Feb. 1, just after the shooting.

Police found six empty casings. It's unknown who fired the bullets.

Busch is a convicted felon who cannot legally own a gun. State records show he served time for simple assault and drugs in an Allegheny County case and for selling drugs in Westmoreland County.

Bush and an unidentified 25-year-old, with addresses in Pittsburgh and New Kensington, were wounded by at least one other man.

They were treated at a Pittsburgh hospital and eventually released.

Within almost three weeks, the same 25-year-old man was shot at Peach Court in New Kensington.

Police said he survived that attack, too, with a leg wound. Police said he still isn't talking, and they don't think the cases are connected.

Investigators need cooperation

Police said they aren't close to an arrest in the Elks club shootings despite what they say has been an exhaustive investigation.

Police Chief Jim Klein said police are running headlong into an old problem.

“Some crime victims refuse to testify even if they are seriously hurt,” he said. “No victim, no crime,” he said.

The same thing happened with the Jan. 28 wounding of a 22-year-old New Kensington man in a parking lot near the Elks club. In that shooting, the victim, who also isn't talking with police, was wounded during a fight inside the private club, police said.

The two lodge shootings prompted state Liquor Control Enforcement officers to recommend that the club be closed for several days until its officers could meet with the owners to talk about security and ways to stop the violence.

Lodge leader Karsten Smith said the club has done all that state Liquor Control Enforcement officers and New Kensington police have suggested.

The club is closing at 11 p.m. nightly, and only lodge members are allowed in, he said.

Adjustments to surveillance cameras also have been done, he said. Smith said the lodge is waiting to sign papers officially approving to the agreement.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.

