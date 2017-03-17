Harmar supervisors approve rezoning, clear way for ambulance building sale

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A rezoning clears the way for Lower Valley Ambulance Service to sell its office building, which is a key part of the service's plan to remain solvent.

The Harmar supervisors on Thursday approved rezoning three parcels at Herron Avenue and Meadow Street from residential to a new residential-transitional zoning classification.

It applies to two parcels owned by the ambulance service, including the garage behind its office building, and to the Acme Club across Meadow Street.

The zone is intended to serve as a buffer between residential and industrial uses, according to township officials.

The rezoning was spurred by Carbon Steel Inspection, which wants to buy the ambulance service properties and relocate there from the University of Pittsburgh Applied Research Center, known as U-PARC.

The sale is contingent on the zoning change.

Lower Valley officials have said they will use the proceeds to pay off creditors and ensure employees are paid. It has also asked the communities it serves for financial assistance.

Gary Klingman, a consultant for Carbon Steel, said the company wants to move from leased space into its own building so it can control its own destiny. It makes sensors and probes used in the oil-and-gas industry.

Klingman said that while the company's work includes light manufacturing — machining parts from plastic — it will not disturb residents.

The company is willing to abide by all of the zoning's restrictions on things such as noise, light and signs, Klingman said.

“The intent is to be in harmony with the community,” he said.

Some residents remain concerned

But Jan Kun was among residents opposed to the rezoning, saying she has been a resident of the Acmetonia neighborhood for more than 60 years.

“It's a beautiful little community. Please don't change the zoning,” she said. “We all feel bad for the ambulance service. We'd like to see them get solvent.”But, she said, “If you change the zoning, you are losing control. I plead with you: don't lose control.”

Supervisor Bob Seibert said he visited the company's current location, and is confident its equipment makes little noise.

“This operation is not going to cause a problem,” he said. “It's going to be an asset to the community.”

Martin Murphy, a new Harmar resident, also visited the business but remained concerned. He said he bought a home in Harmar to get away from city life.

“It's the neighborhood that's going to change,” he said. “I invested everything I have here. I'd like it to stay a neighborhood.”

Jason Domaratz, Harmar's police chief and a member of the ambulance service board, said he had also visited the company. He believes a lawn mower would make more noise than Carbon Steel's machines.

He said Carbon Steel was the least intrusive use of the building among other buyers the ambulance service entertained.

“I'm not concerned about the noise at all,” he said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.