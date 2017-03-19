Springdale delays action on recycling program

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Springdale Township commissioners say they'll do more research before making a decision on starting a recycling program.

The commissioners discussed the issue Thursday night but took no action because some questions about it need to be answered.

Those include whether the township would have to institute the program through an ordinance and whether it would be able to seek bids from companies other than the township's refuse hauler, Waste Management.

Commissioners chairman Ken Igo said some residents have asked about starting a recycling program in the past few months.

But he said township officials want to do their due diligence by getting an idea of what the cost to residents would be.

According to Igo, Waste Management provided prices that range from $3 per dwelling unit, based on a monthly collection, up to $5.35 per month per unit for a weekly collection.

Township Secretary Dawn Biery said she checked with neighboring municipalities on the cost of recycling bins and said they run about $12 each.

“We have about 800 households, so we would be spending about $10,000 just on bins,” Igo said. “That's something we have to think about.”

Biery noted that the township is exempted from mandatory recycling because it has fewer than 5,000 residents.

Biery said because of that exemption, it's illegal to simply institute a program and force residents' participation, which township officials don't necessarily want to do.

She asked Solicitor Steve Yakopec if the township should do it by passing an ordinance.

“If we do pass an ordinance, we will be forcing recycling,” Yakopec said. “That's what an ordinance does.”

Yakopec said he wants to check with state government officials to clarify the path the township should take.

When asked about getting other price quotes in an attempt to seek a lower cost, Igo said he doesn't know if that is possible because of the Waste Management contract.

“We would have to look at the contract to see if we can even go with someone else,” he said.

Igo and Biery said township officials would not want to do a voluntary program where people take recyclables to a central drop-off location.

They noted that Cheswick and Freeport, which have such programs, have had to deal with people dropping off trash and items the garbage crews won't pick up.

Referring to the curbside collection program, Igo said, “It doesn't make sense to do it any other way.”

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.