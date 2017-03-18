Alle-Kiski Valley Meals on Wheels programs won't feel effects of federal budget cuts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Trump administration's proposed 2018 federal budget will not affect several Meals on Wheels programs in the Alle-Kiski Valley because they do not rely on federal funding.

But that hasn't stopped the local representatives from speaking out against the administration's planned cuts.

“I feel it's a good program because there's a lot of people out there that need it,” said Ruth Orris, manager at Kinloch Meals on Wheels in Lower Burrell. “If (Trump) takes and cuts the funding for it, a lot of people are going to go hungry.”

The budget proposal asks for $54 billion in reductions to federal non-Defense programs, which includes funding for the Community Development Block Grant program through the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Since its inception in 1974, the block grant has provided money for programs like Meals on Wheels, which delivers meals to the homes of seniors and people with disabilities.

The nationwide Meals on Wheels network, which is comprised of 5,000 local, community-based programs, provided roughly 219 million meals to 2.4 million seniors last year. Seniors in Pennsylvania received more than 8.3 million meals.

Meals on Wheels America, the nationwide umbrella organization, receives only 3 percent of its funding from the government — and that's to run the National Research Center on Nutrition and Aging.

The federal budget blueprint claims that while the government has spent more than $150 billion on block grants, the program “is not well-targeted to the poorest populations and has not demonstrated results.”

Orris said the lack of government assistance has actually been a benefit for her program.

“If we had to go by federal funding, and didn't get the donations and stuff, we wouldn't be here,” she said.

Like Kinloch, Highlands Area Meals on Wheels in Harrison, Vandergrift Area Meals on Wheels, Apollo Meals on Wheels and Puckety United Presbyterian Church Meals on Wheels in Lower Burrell rely on client pay and donations to operate.

Here's a look at the services these locations provide each week:

• Kinloch provides about 120 meals to seniors in New Kensington, Arnold, Upper Burrell, Lower Burrell, and parts of Plum and Allegheny Township.

• Highlands Area, which serves Tarentum, Brackenridge, Harrison and Fawn, does about 369 meals.

• Puckety United Presbyterian does between 80 and 90 meals for seniors in Lower Burrell, Arnold and New Kensington.

• Vandergrift provides around 275 meals for seniors in Vandergrift, Parks Township, Allegheny Township and West Leechburg.

• Meal deliveries for Apollo, which serves Oklahoma Borough, Apollo, North Apollo and Kiski Township, vary day by day.

Bob Morran is president of Apollo Meals on Wheels.

He may have voted for Trump, but he doesn't agree with the president's decision to cut federal funding for such programs.

“There are some people who need it,” Morran said. “I don't think they should eliminate that money totally.”

Audrie Riddle, board vice president at Highlands Area Meals on Wheels, called the idea “outrageous.”

She said Meals on Wheels isn't just about delivering food. It's also about interacting with seniors because sometimes the delivery drivers are the only people they see.

If someone doesn't answer their door, a delivery driver can call a contact person to check on them, Riddle said.

When they have time, drivers will stop and chat with the people receiving the meals. Sometimes clients fall and the drivers can help them up. Other times drivers come upon clients who have already passed away.

“A lot of these people have no one else,” Riddle said. “Most of them are old people or people who are disabled and can't get out of the house.”

“I think it's sad,” she said. “People have to be taken care of.”

Nancy Walzer, an administrative assistant with Puckety United Presbyterian Meals on Wheels, said the program is beneficial for seniors because some don't leave their homes or cook.

“We have people (who) are just so thankful because they don't have relatives nearby,” she said.

Walzer said the amount of food their clients get is plentiful, and she is sometimes tasked with taking extra food home.

On Friday, her program was offering chicken and biscuits, provolone sandwiches, egg salad, cereal, milk, juice and bananas.

“Last week, it was macaroni and cheese,” Walzer said. “We ended up bringing two dinners home, and I put them together in a pot. We ate out of it twice and I still had leftovers. That's how much food the people get.”

“We figure they have to spread it out.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.