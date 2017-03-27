Harmar to narrow area available for possible medical marijuana operations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Harmar supervisors were quick to rethink where they'll allow medical marijuana operations when the prospect of a growing facility locating in the township's business district arose.

The township's planning commission had recommended that medical marijuana dispensaries be restricted to the C-2 regional commercial district, which is generally the area along Freeport Road.

Growing and processing was recommended to be limited to the township's I-1 general industrial zone, which covers a large area of the central and northern parts of the township.

But the township supervisors opted to allow both only in the commercial zone.

That decision came after being told a group of investors wants to locate a growing facility in a warehouse that is the current location of Alpha Tennis, located on Alpha Drive behind the Port Authority of Allegheny County's garage.

A representative of Alpha Tennis who recently spoke before supervisors would not provide his name to a reporter and referred questions to an attorney, Ken Foltz, with the firm Leech Tishman. Foltz did not respond to repeated phone calls.

Harmar officials said they did not have any information on the investor's identity.

Applications for the state's medical marijuana growing and dispensary permits were due to the Department of Health by March 20. No information on the applicants is yet available, department spokeswoman April Hutcheson said.

The state plans to issue 27 dispensary permits during the first phase of the program's rollout. Five would be issued in the 11-county southwest region, which includes the Alle-Kiski Valley. The state has six regions for medical marijuana operations. The southeast region, which includes Philadelphia, would receive the most permits with 10.

Two growing and processing permits will be issued in each region, for a total of 12.

Hutcheson said the department expects to take 90 days to review and score applications — based on a projection of 900 applications.

Permit winners are expected to be known in late June.

Harmar Supervisor Bob Seibert said township officials' intent is to keep marijuana operations away from homes. Limiting them to the commercial area accomplishes that, more so than the planning commission's recommendation that would have allowed growing in the industrial zone, he said.

“I'd rather narrow it down and keep it in an area that's away from any kind of residential connection whatsoever,” he said. “There is a lot of industrial next to residential.”

Planning Commission Chairman John Colpo said last week he wasn't aware that supervisors had changed the commission's recommendation. He believes that growing marijuana should be allowed on industrial property.

“We had to do something. We picked the zone where it could possibly go,” he said. “There was no big discussion on it. By law, we couldn't refuse it.”

Seibert thinks, with all the competition for permits, it's unlikely the township will get any medical marijuana business. But, he said, “We have to make an accommodation if we do have an applicant come in.”

If an application is made, Seibert said the township would not oppose it.

The zoning amendment is available for inspection at the township office, 701 Freeport Road.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.