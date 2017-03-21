'You're hurting us,' say Springdale business owners upset with parking restrictions

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Some Springdale business owners and residents are still seeing red over yellow curbs in the borough.

Eric and Susie Miles, owners of Price's Corner Tavern at Pittsburgh and Porter streets, said the parking restrictions the borough imposed on Porter Street took away half of their business' parking.

“You're hurting us,” Susie Miles told council Tuesday night. “You are hurting us whether you want to believe it or not.”

Resident Brad Vakulick asked if he could get a tax break on his Colfax Street house, which he said would be impossible to sell without parking allowed out front.

Amy Zastawniak still has parking on her side of Colfax but said she often comes home to find no place to park despite “resident-only” parking signs.

Borough officials fielded the complaints and say they will be making some changes and are open to talking things over.

Citing safety concerns, the borough recently removed parking from the northern side of Pittsburgh Street, between Orchard and James streets. Parking is still allowed on the southern, or river, side of the street.

The borough painted curbs yellow, which prohibits parking, on the right sides of Colfax Street, from Pittsburgh Street to Willow Street; Porter Street, from Pittsburgh to Chestnut streets; and Washington Street, from Pittsburgh Street to Maxwell Avenue.

Springdale Floral owner Al Zimmerly said the restriction on Pittsburgh Street is hurting his business, and widening the lane heading toward Harmar has resulted in vehicles traveling faster.

“You're killing me,” Zimmerly said. “You're killing your businesses that are left.”

Resident Harry Helwig said he saw a woman with three toddlers park on Pittsburgh Street and then try to cross to the other side, with traffic exceeding the speed limit.

“Someone's going to get hit down there, and it's not going to be good,” he said.

Acting police Chief Derek Dayoub said cars are not traveling as fast as people think they are just by looking at them. He said recent monitoring found most were within a few miles per hour of the 25 mph limit.

Council on Tuesday approved spending about $7,200 to buy a mobile speed monitoring sign. Dayoub said Pittsburgh Street will be the first place it will go.

The sign can't be used for enforcement or ticketing, however, he said.

Zimmerly and other business owners have asked the borough to enforce a two-hour limit on parking on Pittsburgh Street. But while there are signs to that effect, officials say they can't be enforced.

The borough is instead preparing an ordinance to place a one-hour limit between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. It could be ready for council to approve in April, Solicitor Craig Alexander said.

Changes to come

Councilman Mike Ziencik said the borough has revisited some of the streets and decided changes are warranted. The parking restriction on Colfax will be shortened, from Willow to Chestnut streets, with the painting being redone when weather allows.

That would appear to resolve Vakulick's concern, as parking would again be allowed in front of his home.

Ziencik offered to sit down and talk with any borough residents and business owners concerned about parking.

“Maybe there's a compromise we can make here,” he said. “We got to compromise here somehow.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.