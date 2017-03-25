Up-and-coming teen country artist to sing for students in Leechburg

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Gabby Barrett has been told no more times than she can remember, but she continues to pursue her music career despite the critics.

Barrett, 17, will bring her story to students at David Leech Elementary School on Thursday and encourage them to stand up to negativity and follow their dreams.

“People are going to try to bring you down,” Barrett said. “If you keep knocking on doors, I think eventually one's going to open.”

The hourlong assembly will be held for third- through eighth-graders and will focus on the theme of Barrett's tour, “Dreams Really Do Come True.”

Barrett lives in Munhall. She has opened concerts for singers Keith Urban, Toby Keith, Cole Swindell and Daya.

She recently recorded her first album, titled “16.”

Barrett said she enjoys going to schools because she can connect with the students.

Principal Dave Keibler said the assembly will address bullying in school and encourage students to accept each other for who they are.

“I think that that's what we really want to promote: is everybody should be successful in life, and any part of bullying hinders that,” he said.

Barrett advises students to ignore bullies.

“You have to block them out and continue with positive thoughts and positive people around you,” she said.

Barrett said students can expect to hear songs they can sing along with and may even get pulled up onstage for a song.

“We're going to have a lot of fun,” she said. “I even dance with the teachers.”

Keibler said the school is working on starting a new anti-bullying program for next school year that focuses on the positive recognition for students and teaching them to see how every student fits into the school.

“Let's create a culture here where everybody's a part of it and respect everybody for what they bring to the table,” Keibler said.

Keibler hopes this assembly will put kids in the right direction toward the goals of that program.

“It's just a neat opportunity,” he said. “I think it's a great show overall.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680 or emilybalser@tribweb.com.