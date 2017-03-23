ART IMITATES LIFE

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When “Justin,” a high school soccer player, became addicted to the painkillers he was prescribed after tearing a ligament in his knee, Kenzi Groff became concerned.

Groff, 14, an eighth-grader in the Apollo-Ridge School District, plays soccer, too.

“The torn ACL kind of scares me,” Groff said. “I'm always worried about drugs if I end up getting injured.”

Luckily, “Justin” is merely a character in a play. But the people he represents, those who end up addicted to opioids after treating pain or injury with a legitimate drug prescription, are all too real.

Groff met Justin when the Pittsburgh-based Saltworks Theater Company performed the play “Off Script” for Apollo-Ridge students Wednesday morning. Students in grades eight through 12 saw the play, depicting various characters addicted to drugs and the effect the addictions has on their lives.

The play was brought to the students through the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission. The commission is bringing the play to schools all over the three counties in its coverage area.

“Reaching out and impacting them now, before they have to make these choices, is very important,” said Jenn McCroskey, prevention specialist with the commission.

John Skiba, director of student services, district safety and security, helped bring the play to Apollo-Ridge. He said drug abuse is no stranger to district students and their families. Skiba often does home visits for students who may be missing class or having other problems and sees it firsthand.

“I just hope that they have a little more understanding,” he said.

Actor Kayleigh Rozwat, who played prescription pill-addicted Jessica in the play, said teaching students about drugs through entertainment can be more relatable.

“We want the kids to be able to see themselves in these characters,” she said. “We're not here to lecture them.”

Actor Nicole Rosenbayger said the play's goal is to encourage students to make informed decisions.

Seventh-grader Nathan Kavulic, 13, said he learned a lot about the dangers of mixing drugs and alcohol.

“I thought it was informative,” he said. “I liked the whole thing.”

During part of the play, the characters played the body's heart, liver and brain to show how mixing drugs and alcohol can be dangerous.

“I thought it was cool to see how it affects other parts of the body,” said Emma Frain, 12.

The message Frain will take away from the play is simple: “Stay away from drugs.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680 or emilybalser@tribweb.com.