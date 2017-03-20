Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Alle-Kiski Valley bridges, landslides on PennDOT's radar
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, March 20, 2017, 11:50 p.m.

Updated 21 minutes ago

PennDOT will replace three bridges and repair two landslides in the Alle-Kiski Valley's Allegheny County communities this year and next, the agency announced Monday.

A few state roads in the Valley are scheduled to be resurfaced.

They are included in 32 projects expected to cost $220 million, intended to improve, preserve or rehabilitate transportation infrastructure including 65 bridges — 18 of which are structurally deficient, PennDOT said.

Bridges will be replaced in Fawn, O'Hara and West Deer.

They are:

Fawn — A bridge on Lardintown Road, just north of Bull Creek Road.

Work will start in April and finish in November. Traffic will be maintained on the bridge and controlled by a temporary signal, but there will be three days during which there will be a detour about 15 miles long, PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said. It is not yet known when that detour will be.

About 425 vehicles use the bridge daily. Estimated cost is $1.35 million.

O'Hara — A bridge on Freeport Road, over Norfolk Southern railroad tracks.

Prep work will begin late this year, but its replacement won't start until next spring. About 12,000 cars cross the bridge daily, and they'll be sent on a nearly 3-mile detour until the bridge is finished in late August 2018. The estimated cost is $4 million to $5 million.

West Deer — A bridge on Russellton-Dorseyville Road over Cunningham Run, between Saxonburg Boulevard and Eisele Road.

About 1,600 cars cross this bridge daily, Cowan said. Traffic will be put on a nearly 5-mile detour during the work, expected to start in March and finish in October. Estimated cost is $1.16 million.

West Deer Township Manager Daniel Mator did not respond to a request for comment.

Plum landslides

In addition to the bridge replacements, two slides will be repaired on Milltown Road between Mill Street and Deer Lane in Plum, according to PennDOT.

The work is anticipated to start late this year.

The road has been closed since June 2015. Only about 100 cars travel that road daily, and the detour in place is about 4.5 miles, Cowan said.

Additional work will include resurfacing, drainage and guardrail improvements and pavement marking. It is expected to be finished by late June 2018 and cost between $1 million and $2 million.

Plum Borough Manager Michael Thomas did not return a call for comment.

Repaving in Fawn, O'Hara, Plum

Roads in Fawn, O'Hara and Plum are slated to be resurfaced this year.

They are:

• Fawn: Bull Creek Road, from Bakerstown Road to Huston Drive;

• O'Hara: Dorseyville Road and Kittanning Street, from Route 8 in Etna to Kittanning Pike;

• Plum: Hulton Road and Coxcomb Hill Road;

• Oakmont: Second Street Extension, to Hulton Road in Plum.

Major regional work

Among major state highway projects scheduled in other parts of Allegheny County are:

• The $88 million Interstate 279 Parkway North improvement project, which will continue through June 2019.

• A continuation of the $80 million Liberty Bridge rehabilitation project.

• Work in the northbound lanes of Route 65 between the Fort Duquesne and McKees Rocks bridges, part of a $25.28 million improvement project.

• The fifth phase of the Liberty Tunnel rehabilitation project, expected to cost between $20 million and $25 million.

• Improvements to I-376 between Beaver County and the McClaren Road interchange, part of a $67 million multiyear project in Moon and Findlay townships.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.