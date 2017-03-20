Alle-Kiski Valley bridges, landslides on PennDOT's radar

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PennDOT will replace three bridges and repair two landslides in the Alle-Kiski Valley's Allegheny County communities this year and next, the agency announced Monday.

A few state roads in the Valley are scheduled to be resurfaced.

They are included in 32 projects expected to cost $220 million, intended to improve, preserve or rehabilitate transportation infrastructure including 65 bridges — 18 of which are structurally deficient, PennDOT said.

Bridges will be replaced in Fawn, O'Hara and West Deer.

They are:

• Fawn — A bridge on Lardintown Road, just north of Bull Creek Road.

Work will start in April and finish in November. Traffic will be maintained on the bridge and controlled by a temporary signal, but there will be three days during which there will be a detour about 15 miles long, PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said. It is not yet known when that detour will be.

About 425 vehicles use the bridge daily. Estimated cost is $1.35 million.

• O'Hara — A bridge on Freeport Road, over Norfolk Southern railroad tracks.

Prep work will begin late this year, but its replacement won't start until next spring. About 12,000 cars cross the bridge daily, and they'll be sent on a nearly 3-mile detour until the bridge is finished in late August 2018. The estimated cost is $4 million to $5 million.

• West Deer — A bridge on Russellton-Dorseyville Road over Cunningham Run, between Saxonburg Boulevard and Eisele Road.

About 1,600 cars cross this bridge daily, Cowan said. Traffic will be put on a nearly 5-mile detour during the work, expected to start in March and finish in October. Estimated cost is $1.16 million.

West Deer Township Manager Daniel Mator did not respond to a request for comment.

Plum landslides

In addition to the bridge replacements, two slides will be repaired on Milltown Road between Mill Street and Deer Lane in Plum, according to PennDOT.

The work is anticipated to start late this year.

The road has been closed since June 2015. Only about 100 cars travel that road daily, and the detour in place is about 4.5 miles, Cowan said.

Additional work will include resurfacing, drainage and guardrail improvements and pavement marking. It is expected to be finished by late June 2018 and cost between $1 million and $2 million.

Plum Borough Manager Michael Thomas did not return a call for comment.

Repaving in Fawn, O'Hara, Plum

Roads in Fawn, O'Hara and Plum are slated to be resurfaced this year.

They are:

• Fawn: Bull Creek Road, from Bakerstown Road to Huston Drive;

• O'Hara: Dorseyville Road and Kittanning Street, from Route 8 in Etna to Kittanning Pike;

• Plum: Hulton Road and Coxcomb Hill Road;

• Oakmont: Second Street Extension, to Hulton Road in Plum.

Major regional work

Among major state highway projects scheduled in other parts of Allegheny County are:

• The $88 million Interstate 279 Parkway North improvement project, which will continue through June 2019.

• A continuation of the $80 million Liberty Bridge rehabilitation project.

• Work in the northbound lanes of Route 65 between the Fort Duquesne and McKees Rocks bridges, part of a $25.28 million improvement project.

• The fifth phase of the Liberty Tunnel rehabilitation project, expected to cost between $20 million and $25 million.

• Improvements to I-376 between Beaver County and the McClaren Road interchange, part of a $67 million multiyear project in Moon and Findlay townships.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.