New Kensington-Arnold School Board approves renovations of Valley High School cafeteria
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, March 23, 2017, 11:45 p.m.

Valley High School students are expected to have a newly renovated and remodeled cafeteria in the fall.

The New Kensington-Arnold School Board on Thursday approved spending about $590,000 on the project, with work starting in June and anticipated to be done before the start of the 2017-18 school year.

The board awarded three contracts totaling about $179,000 for the renovations.

Moret Construction was the low bidder for the general construction contract at about $104,000. Three Rivers Electric will do the electrical work for about $62,000, while Newman Plumbing will do the plumbing work for $13,200.

The district will buy the cafeteria equipment from Curran Taylor for $411,000.

Business Manager Jeff McVey said the project is aimed at modernizing the cafeteria, replacing old and outdated equipment, and increasing capacity and efficiency. The work will include removing a wall.

Two self-serve serving lines will be added to the existing three, lessening congestion. The new arrangement will allow for a larger variety of food items and more appealing meals, McVey said.

The existing “snack shack” will be used for salad bar and al a carte items. A committee began working on the project about a year ago, McVey said. The final cost came in between $70,000 and $80,000 more than initially estimated.

No local tax money

Superintendent John Pallone stressed that no local tax dollars will be used to pay for the project. The money will come from the district's food service account; money from that fund can't be used anywhere else. About $374,000 is available from the food service account to go toward the project, McVey said. The fund will total nearly $600,000 by the end of this school year.

McVey said the food service account is growing because of increased participation in the district's breakfast and lunch programs brought about because all students now receive free meals, resulting in more government reimbursement.

Breakfast service is up nearly 60 percent, while lunches are up 16 percent.

The money in the fund has to be used or sent back, McVey said.

To cover the balance, the district will either borrow from its own capital improvement fund or use money from an upcoming bond issue, board member Pat Petit said. That money would then be repaid from the food service account.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

