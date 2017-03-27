Free smoke alarms, installation in works

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Reducing deaths in house fires is the goal of a program that will provide — and install — free smoke alarms to all Lower Valley homeowners.

Homeowners in Cheswick, Harmar, Springdale and Springdale Township will be eligible to receive the alarms, which will come equipped with batteries good for 10 years, according to Bruno Moretti, coordinator of the Allegheny Valley Emergency Management Agency.

There are no income limits or requirements.

The agency, American Red Cross and the community's fire departments — Allegheny Valley, Cheswick and Springdale — are working together on the effort.

“It's a fantastic program,” said Springdale Fire Capt. Dan Copeland.

Door hangers will be left at homes with information on how to register, Moretti said.

“Everybody should get one,” he said.

The program is in its planning stages and dates have not been set yet, Red Cross spokesman Dan Tobin said.

Free installation, too

Perhaps better still, the alarms must be installed by a firefighter. At the same time, residents will receive information on home fire safety, including the importance of having an escape plan, Tobin said.

The Red Cross is in the second year of its five-year home fire preparedness campaign. Its goal is to reduce the number of fire-related deaths and injuries by 25 percent, Tobin said.

There were 2,000 fire-related deaths in the United States in 2016. Of those, 175 were in Pennsylvania, with 15 in Allegheny County, he said.

In the majority of deaths, it was determined that smoke alarms weren't working, didn't have batteries, were outdated — or there weren't any.

“When I was fighting fires, most of the fires I went to, the smoke detectors didn't work in the homes,” Moretti said. “I think this will really help cut down on fire deaths.”

Copeland said some people think they'll smell a fire in their sleep — they won't.

“The reality is if they're sleeping, they're not going to smell it,” he said. “By the time they find out there's a fire, it's a little too late.”

More than 700,000 alarms have been installed nationwide to date, he said, and its expecting to hit a million in October. Nearly 200 lives have been documented as saved by them.

It's targeting communities that are more prone to fires and less likely to have working smoke alarms, he said.

“When you have a fire at your house, you have roughly two minutes to get out,” Tobin said. “Having a working smoke alarm increases your chances of getting out safely by 50 percent.”

Moretti said installations in the Lower Valley are expected to take most of the summer.

“It's worth it,” he said. “You can't beat it. It's free.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.