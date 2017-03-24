Spring break disrupts state testing stretch

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Scheduling state-required exams for students is proving to be a challenge this spring for some educators in the Alle-Kiski Valley.

The Pennsylvania System of School Assessment tests will be given over the course of more than a month beginning the first week of April, followed by a two-week break.

The final tests will be given in the last week of April and the beginning of May.

State Department of Education spokeswoman Casey Smith said the two-week gap is to accommodate most districts' spring breaks around the Easter holiday on April 16.

Dave Keibler, Leechburg Area's David Leech Elementary principal, said the spacing out of the tests this year makes it hard for students to stay focused.

“It's just overwhelming to be sitting through test after test after test,” Keibler said.

The PSSA is administered to students in third through eighth grades in English, language arts and math. Students in fourth and eighth grades also are tested in science.

Smith said the tests provide an understanding of student and school performance. Students are scored as having advanced, proficient, basic or below-basic levels of knowledge in each subject for their grade level.

Pat Marchand, Kiski Area's East Primary School principal, said the tests usually are done in three consecutive weeks.

“In some ways, it's better to get it over and done with and sort of move on,” he said. “This really has dragged things out.”

But he said the break could be good for some students who may perform better with time between tests.

Marchand said educators always have to work to keep students relaxed and focused during the testing period.

“You don't want to stress them out too much,” he said. “It's kind of a fine line you walk.”

Some eighth-graders who are taking advanced high school-level classes in algebra, biology and literature will have to take the Keystone exam, another statewide standardized test, adding another to their schedule.

The Keystone tests will be administered to high school students the third week of May, which has its own challenges among other tests, such as final exams and Advanced Placement tests.

“I think that it definitely is a significant amount of testing,” said Highlands High School Principal Dan Gottron. “We try to be mindful of that and spread it out.”

Gottron said although May can be a hectic month, it also comes with fun activities such as prom. He said Highlands tries to hold assemblies to keep students excited and relaxed.

“Let's not forget that school can be fun,” he said, “and, actually, if you balance it right, you see better performance when you go to take the tests.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680 or emilybalser@tribweb.com.