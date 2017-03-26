Officials help Kiski area elementary students with vision issues

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Cranberry-based organization began by providing eye clinics to people in need in Ghana, Africa.

Mission Vision is a Christian-based, non-profit organization that provides free eye exams and glasses to people in need across Western Pennsylvania and abroad.

Fourth-grade teacher Jodi McCartney has seen the impact blurry vision can have on a student's learning: they start to fail assignments, fall behind and eventually can lose interest in school.

After watching one of her students at East Primary School in Vandergrift struggle this year, she decided to see if there was anything she could do to help.

McCartney, along with Principal Pat Marchand and school nurse Ronette Poorbaugh, helped nearly 50 students receive eye exams and nearly 40 receive glasses by bringing in non-profit organization Mission Vision.

“It's been like watching a blind man see for the first time,” McCartney said. “One of the kids came up and said, ‘your face — it looks so much different.'”

Mission Vision Executive Director Terry Snider said the group goes to about one school a week and provides about 2,000 pairs of glasses to students each year.

“We're just happy that we can do it,” Snider said.

McCartney heard about Mission Vision from her friend Dr. Jacqueline Pokusa, who is an eye doctor and 2002 Kiski Area graduate. She volunteers with the organization once a month.

“Giving back at Kiski was really special for me,” Pokusa said. “I'm really thankful to be able to be involved in this program.”

McCartney brought the idea to Marchand and Poorbaugh, who organized the group to come in late February. The students received their glasses two weeks later.

“Calling them down and handing them out the glasses and just watching the reaction on their face was amazing,” Marchand said.

Poorbaugh said every student gets an eye screening from her during the school year, and parents are notified if a student fails. But sometimes families just can't get to the eye doctor.

She said being able to help provide the service to the students for free was exciting.

“They still come and tell me how great it is,” she said.

McCartney hopes to see her students improve now that they can see clearly. She said she had seen a difference in their interest in school in just a few days.

“It's a big change for them,” McCartney said. “They're realizing now what more they can do.”

