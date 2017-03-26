Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Officials help Kiski area elementary students with vision issues

Emily Balser | Sunday, March 26, 2017, 11:35 p.m.
Kiski Area East Primary School nurse Ronette Poorbaugh and fourth-grade teacher Jodie McCartney helped to bring in the nonprofit organization Mission Vision, which provided free eye exams and eyeglasses to more than 30 students at the school.
Kiski Area East Primary School nurse Ronette Poorbaugh holds some of the eyeglasses the nonprofit organization Mission Vision gave out along with free eye exams to more than 30 students at the school.

Fourth-grade teacher Jodi McCartney has seen the impact blurry vision can have on a student's learning: they start to fail assignments, fall behind and eventually can lose interest in school.

After watching one of her students at East Primary School in Vandergrift struggle this year, she decided to see if there was anything she could do to help.

McCartney, along with Principal Pat Marchand and school nurse Ronette Poorbaugh, helped nearly 50 students receive eye exams and nearly 40 receive glasses by bringing in non-profit organization Mission Vision.

The non-profit organization provides free eye exams and glasses to students in need across Western Pennsylvania.

“It's been like watching a blind man see for the first time,” McCartney said. “One of the kids came up and said, ‘your face — it looks so much different.'”

Mission Vision Executive Director Terry Snider said the group goes to about one school a week and provides about 2,000 pairs of glasses to students each year.

“We're just happy that we can do it,” Snider said.

McCartney heard about Mission Vision from her friend Dr. Jacqueline Pokusa, who is an eye doctor and 2002 Kiski Area graduate. She volunteers with the organization once a month.

“Giving back at Kiski was really special for me,” Pokusa said. “I'm really thankful to be able to be involved in this program.”

McCartney brought the idea to Marchand and Poorbaugh, who organized the group to come in late February. The students received their glasses two weeks later.

“Calling them down and handing them out the glasses and just watching the reaction on their face was amazing,” Marchand said.

Poorbaugh said every student gets an eye screening from her during the school year, and parents are notified if a student fails. But sometimes families just can't get to the eye doctor.

She said being able to help provide the service to the students for free was exciting.

“They still come and tell me how great it is,” she said.

McCartney hopes to see her students improve now that they can see clearly. She said she had seen a difference in their interest in school in just a few days.

“It's a big change for them,” McCartney said. “They're realizing now what more they can do.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680 or emilybalser@tribweb.com.

