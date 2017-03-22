Bell Township man convicted of burglary tied to Allegheny Twp. theft

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A convicted burglar from Bell Township who was sought in connection with burglaries in three towns is also accused of being the daylight burglar scared off last month by an Allegheny Township homeowner.

According to his arrest papers, state police from the Kiski Valley station went to the home of Justin Matthew Hice, 31, of Fourth Street on March 17 to arrest him. They were acting on behalf of police in Murrysville, Mt. Lebanon and the North Hills on separate burglary and theft charges.

Hice wasn't home, but the homeowner allowed them to search the residence that he shared, according to police.

They found a handgun there, which police say turned out to be stolen from Allegheny Township.

Hice was pulled over as he drove to work and was arrested on gun charges.

As a felon, he can't legally have a gun. He was charged with illegal gun possession and receiving stolen property.

District Judge Jason Buczak arraigned Hice and sent him to the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bond.

An April 10 preliminary hearing is scheduled.

State police later learned the Taurus pistol had been stolen Feb. 10 and contacted Allegheny Township police Chief John Fontaine.

Fontaine said a homeowner, who arrived home to escort his children off a school bus, saw a strange car parked in his driveway.

When the homeowner opened his garage door, he saw a man running away.

Hice is accused of being that man, who stole the pistol worth about $400, about $200 in cash and $3,000 in foreign currency.

Hice is charged with burglary, criminal trespass and theft.

A hearing in that case will be scheduled by the office of District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.