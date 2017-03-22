Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Rape charges added for child abuse suspect
Chuck Biedka | Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 12:01 a.m.

Updated 20 minutes ago

A Vandergrift man already charged with savagely beating a child with a knotted rope was accused by police Tuesday of raping a child.

Brian Andrew Redmond, 31, of 15th Street is in the West­moreland County Prison in lieu of $275,000 combined bond.

He was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec.

In addition to rape, Redmond is charged with eight other sex charges and endangering the welfare of a child.

Yakopec tacked on an additional $100,000 bond to the amount Redmond already was being held on.

Vandergrift police filed the rope beating case in January. The child's mother said the child had trouble standing up and had bruises across the body.

According to her office staff, preliminary hearings on the rope and sex cases are scheduled for April 11 at the request of Redmond's public defender.

Redmond also is held on an arrest warrant from Walton County, Florida, for not paying fees related to his probation on a 2013 conviction of exploiting the elderly. A $75,000 cash bond was filed in that case.

In court records, Florida officials claim Redmond didn't pay $1,000 in court costs and is in violation of parole.

Three years ago, Redmond and his mother were convicted of charging $775 worth of items to a 93-year-old man's credit card in Defuniak Springs, Fla.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.