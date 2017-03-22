Rape charges added for child abuse suspect

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Vandergrift man already charged with savagely beating a child with a knotted rope was accused by police Tuesday of raping a child.

Brian Andrew Redmond, 31, of 15th Street is in the West­moreland County Prison in lieu of $275,000 combined bond.

He was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec.

In addition to rape, Redmond is charged with eight other sex charges and endangering the welfare of a child.

Yakopec tacked on an additional $100,000 bond to the amount Redmond already was being held on.

Vandergrift police filed the rope beating case in January. The child's mother said the child had trouble standing up and had bruises across the body.

According to her office staff, preliminary hearings on the rope and sex cases are scheduled for April 11 at the request of Redmond's public defender.

Redmond also is held on an arrest warrant from Walton County, Florida, for not paying fees related to his probation on a 2013 conviction of exploiting the elderly. A $75,000 cash bond was filed in that case.

In court records, Florida officials claim Redmond didn't pay $1,000 in court costs and is in violation of parole.

Three years ago, Redmond and his mother were convicted of charging $775 worth of items to a 93-year-old man's credit card in Defuniak Springs, Fla.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.