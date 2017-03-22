Fire, smoke damage business, apartment in Tarentum

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Firefighters late Tuesday were called to investigate smoke coming from a building in the 300 block of East Seventh Avenue.

The two-story building houses the Tarentum Repair Pro cellular phone repair business and an apartment upstairs.

Tarentum police officer Bob Lang said both people living there were able to get out safely. Lang tried to enter the rear of the building before firefighters arrived but said the smoke was too thick.

The smoke report was called in at about 11:15 p.m. and the fire was located about 20 minutes later. Firefighters soon afterward reported having the fire contained

but smoke continued to be cleared shortly before midnight.

Firefighters requested that a fire marshal come to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.