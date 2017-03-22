Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Fire, smoke damage business, apartment in Tarentum
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 12:03 a.m.
by BRIAN C. RITTMEYER
Tarentum police look on late Tuesday night as fire personnel (not shown) at the rear of this building on East Sixth Avenue tried to determine the origin of smoke coming from it late Tuesday. Two people living in a second-floor apartment got out safely. March 21, 2017

Firefighters late Tuesday were called to investigate smoke coming from a building in the 300 block of East Seventh Avenue.

The two-story building houses the Tarentum Repair Pro cellular phone repair business and an apartment upstairs.

Tarentum police officer Bob Lang said both people living there were able to get out safely. Lang tried to enter the rear of the building before firefighters arrived but said the smoke was too thick.

The smoke report was called in at about 11:15 p.m. and the fire was located about 20 minutes later. Firefighters soon afterward reported having the fire contained

but smoke continued to be cleared shortly before midnight.

Firefighters requested that a fire marshal come to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

