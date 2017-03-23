Chicken owner pleads her case

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Buffalo Township woman wants to be able to keep nearly 40 chickens, but her 1-acre property isn't nearly big enough to keep that many, according to township land use rules.

The township supervisors on Wednesday night heard from Christina Myers of Garden Way. Myers came before the board because an unidentified neighbor complained about odor and noise to township officials.

Myers said she tends to the chickens for their eggs, which she said amount to about 16 a day and are only for her family's consumption. She said one of her children needs a special diet that requires a large portion of an egg component.

She said she doesn't sell the eggs or the birds.

Her house is in a residential zoning district, where a maximum of five chickens are allowed. But Myers has 39 chickens, including roosters.

Solicitor Larry Lutz said Myers would have to own a 4-acre lot to have that many chickens.

But township officials took no action Wednesday. They recommended that Myers meet with her neighbors to discuss their concerns.

The supervisors said they might review township ordinances regarding the situation in the event other home­owners want to raise their own food.

“I wish she would have come here first,” zoning officer Roger Kelly said.

Myers works for a chicken management company but said she acts as a consultant for others who want to raise chickens.

“More and more people want to raise their own food,” said Myers, a stay-at-home mom raising two children. “We have Route 28 on one side, a neighbor on another side, a gas company well on another side and an agricultural area in the rear. I was unaware of the limit.”

Twin Oaks development

Supervisors turned down a modification request relating to the proposed Twin Oaks residential development along Route 228 and Hepler Road but approved another.

The first phase would consist of 37 homes, and another 61 homes would be added in two later phases.

Lennon, Smith, Souleret Engineering, acting on behalf of the John A. Allen Jr. family trust, asked for a modification of the 3 percent grade requirement for 25 feet approaching an intersection.

The township supervisors denied that request, 5-0.

The developers wanted to have a higher grade approaching the intersection.

Supervisors did give the developers relief from a 15-inch minimum pipe diameter, which is part of the township's stormwater management ordinance.

The developers want to channel stormwater toward a rain garden with a smaller pipe.

Both the Buffalo Township and Butler County planning commissions recently approved the project.

All that's needed now is final approval from the municipal water and sewage authorities, which have concerns about where the pipes will be buried.

George Guido is a freelance writer.