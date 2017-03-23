Harrison commissioners field questions on chickens running 'free range'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Residents in two Harrison neighborhoods aren't thrilled that a handful of chickens are at times roaming into their backyards.

The township commissioners have asked the planning commission to review local laws regarding raising chickens in residential areas — as well as a broad look at related laws that one official says need to be brought up to date.

The request comes in response to complaints about chickens running “free range” through properties in some neighborhoods, Harrison officials said.

Planning commission member Dave Barnas said there have been complaints in the Buchanan Street area, and Commissioner Bill Heasley said there have been others along Burtner Road.

Township Executive Secretary Faith Payne said the ordinance does not single out chickens, per se.

“It says animal husbandry is not permitted,” she said.

“The ordinance, as it is now, is inadequate to address this,” Commissioner Chuck Dizard said.

“I think it's more comprehensive than whether you can have three or four chickens. It's a little more interesting than that.”

Dizard said as it stands now, the ordinance also prohibits things such as yard fountains and even gardens.

“It's really stilted in the way it's written, and nobody ever looked at it,” Barnas said.

Dizard said he hopes that when the planning commission reviews the ordinance, it will look at surrounding communities to see how they address such issues.

Payne said the township has confronted the chicken issue in the past and simply told residents to get rid of them. She said they usually complied.

“It's not a major problem,” Heasley said. “I think it's more the noise, the nuisance factor.”

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.