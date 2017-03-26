NRG dealing with decades old contamination issue, wants to 'pump and treat' groundwater

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NRG, current owner of the coal-fired power plant in Springdale, is having to deal with the lingering contamination from a more than two-decade-old diesel fuel spill.

The company is seeking a permit from the state Department of Environmental Protection to “pump and treat” contaminated groundwater.

According to the company's notice of intent to remediate, in 1993 or 1994 a contractor ruptured a 6-inch fuel oil line. It happened less than 100 feet away from a 150,000-gallon above-ground diesel fuel storage tank.

NRG spokesman David Gaier could not say how much fuel had spilled.

It happened when Duquesne Light owned the plant; NRG has owned it since 2012. About 5 acres of the 78-acre power plant site is affected.

Exploratory drilling found diesel impacts in 2006, according to the permit application. The groundwater beneath the site was also found to have been impacted.

The DEP has no record that the water supply was contaminated, spokeswoman Lauren Fraley said.

Borough Councilman David Spirk said he was not aware of any current impact on the borough's water supply, which is drawn from underground and not from the Allegheny River.

Previous cleanup efforts have included soil removal, soil sampling, monitoring wells, groundwater sampling and monitoring and aquifer testing.

“We've been remediating for at least five years under a previously issued permit, but we're applying for an updated permit so that we can add an additional remediation method called ‘pump and treat,'” Gaier said.

The method does not involve the construction of any facilities. A vacuum truck would haul water with any fuel in it off-site for treatment, Gaier said.

“Although pumping brings contamination to the ground surface, it does not expose people to that contamination,” he said.

He would not disclose the cost, which NRG will pay.

Gaier could not say how much contamination remains.

“We'll treat the area as long as it needs to be treated,” he said.

Public comments on NRG's plan are being accepted until April 22.

After that date, the DEP will have 90 days to review the application, Fraley said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.