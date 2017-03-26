Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

NRG dealing with decades old contamination issue, wants to 'pump and treat' groundwater
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Sunday, March 26, 2017, 11:35 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

NRG, current owner of the coal-fired power plant in Springdale, is having to deal with the lingering contamination from a more than two-decade-old diesel fuel spill.

The company is seeking a permit from the state Department of Environmental Protection to “pump and treat” contaminated groundwater.

According to the company's notice of intent to remediate, in 1993 or 1994 a contractor ruptured a 6-inch fuel oil line. It happened less than 100 feet away from a 150,000-gallon above-ground diesel fuel storage tank.

NRG spokesman David Gaier could not say how much fuel had spilled.

It happened when Duquesne Light owned the plant; NRG has owned it since 2012. About 5 acres of the 78-acre power plant site is affected.

Exploratory drilling found diesel impacts in 2006, according to the permit application. The groundwater beneath the site was also found to have been impacted.

The DEP has no record that the water supply was contaminated, spokeswoman Lauren Fraley said.

Borough Councilman David Spirk said he was not aware of any current impact on the borough's water supply, which is drawn from underground and not from the Allegheny River.

Previous cleanup efforts have included soil removal, soil sampling, monitoring wells, groundwater sampling and monitoring and aquifer testing.

“We've been remediating for at least five years under a previously issued permit, but we're applying for an updated permit so that we can add an additional remediation method called ‘pump and treat,'” Gaier said.

The method does not involve the construction of any facilities. A vacuum truck would haul water with any fuel in it off-site for treatment, Gaier said.

“Although pumping brings contamination to the ground surface, it does not expose people to that contamination,” he said.

He would not disclose the cost, which NRG will pay.

Gaier could not say how much contamination remains.

“We'll treat the area as long as it needs to be treated,” he said.

Public comments on NRG's plan are being accepted until April 22.

After that date, the DEP will have 90 days to review the application, Fraley said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.