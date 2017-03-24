Author Jim O'Brien shares stories of local sports legends at Leechburg event

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tales of Pittsburgh sports royalty such as Arnold Palmer and Art Rooney were featured in Leechburg on Friday night in a talk given by author Jim O'Brien.

The event was part of the Robert E. Nigro Education Foundation Speaker Series.

The foundation, named after the late educator and administrator for the Leechburg Area School District, raises money for scholarships for district students.

O'Brien, 74, of North Strabane, is author of 25 books, mostly on the region's major sports figures, teams and eras.

In 1967, Pittsburgh Pirate great Roberto Clemente drove a forest green Lincoln with the vanity plate, WRC — for Walker Roberto Clemente.

O'Brien didn't have to hunt down that information, as Clemente and his wife, Vera, lived in the same East Liberty apartment building as he did.

Then there he was, sitting ringside for a Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier fight while O'Brien's wife, Kathleen, sat a few rows back, next to renowned singer Diana Ross.

But O'Brien wasn't writing just about fame.

There were famous people everywhere for this longtime sports writer, who lists among his writing credits The Pittsburgh Press, the New York Post and other publications.

It was what the famous and talented did.

O'Brien was 14 when he met Pittsburgh broadcasting legend Myron Cope, who was then writing for the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette. He asked Cope for advice on writing.

In that familiar fast, gravely voice, O'Brien did a spot-on mimic of Cope, “Kid, you got to sit down and start writing.”

The generous spirit of Rooney and Palmer filled the air as O'Brien talked about Rooney visiting funeral homes to pay his respects, honoring his friendships with legions of people from all stations in life.

“He read the obituaries like a horse track betting sheet, circling where he would visit.”

Palmer was a class act who believed in the importance of having legible handwriting for autographs because, “if a person thought that much of you to ask for one, you should write so that person will recognize your signature 10 years from now.”

Last year, the foundation brought in famed forensic pathologist Cyril Wecht.

The lecture series not only supports the Leechburg Area students, but the community with public events, said Connie L. Jerich of Leechburg, an official with the Nigro Foundation.

This will be the second year of offering a scholarship to a Leechburg Area student that can be headed to college or post-secondary school and technical training programs.

