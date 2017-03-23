Verona man charged with November killing in New Kensington

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

New Kensington police have filed a murder charge against a Verona man in connection with a fatal shooting in November.

Daniel T. Johnson, 27, of First Street, Verona, is accused of killing 22-year-old Lorenzo Lewis in New Kensington on November 10.

New Kensington and Westmoreland County detectives are charging Johnson with homicide and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Johnson has yet to be arraigned on the charges because he is in a federal prison, serving time on a probation violation. He eventually will be arraigned by New Kensington District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr.

The shooting is not the first time Johnson has been in trouble in New Kensington.

He and two other men were convicted in 2011 of stealing guns from a New Kensington gun store. He served a prison sentence in that case and twice was resentenced for violating probation.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.