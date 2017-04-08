Flood insurance costs a shock to Fawn Township residents

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pennsylvania Department of Insurance compiled a website with information at: http://www.insurance.pa.gov/Coverage/Pages/Flood.aspx

FEMA said any homeowner can determine whether they are in the floodplain by visiting: www.femamsc.fema.gov/portal and typing in their address.

When Carrie White bought her house off Route 908 in Fawn in 1992, she didn't need flood insurance.

The house was not in a flood zone.

But, to her surprise two and a half years ago, she got a letter from her mortgage company telling her she needed to buy a flood policy, which covers damage from overflowing rivers and other bodies of water .

The Federal Emergency Management Agency updated Fawn's flood maps in September 2014 and a deck that White added to the house more than a decade earlier put the property in a flood zone.

The FEMA change, which prompted the letter from the lender a month later, was baffling to White.

“Even if this whole valley flooded, and it came up to my house, it would only reach my garage, which is not living space,” said White, 53.

What happened to the White family isn't an exception.

Updates to Federal Insurance Rate Maps, which determine properties that are in flood zones and what their insurance costs should be, accompanied by rising insurance costs, are affecting people across the nation.

Problem could get worse

Fawn Township Supervisor David Montanari said he decided to explore the issue after two residents came to him with concerns. After attending a federal flood insurance workshop, he fears the problem could get worse in Fawn. FEMA updates to flood zones and tougher standards by lenders could trigger costly policies for homeowners or an increase in premiums.

“You don't have to be in the hundred-year flood (designated area) for the banks to make it mandatory that you pay for flood insurance,” Montanari said. “If you went to the bank right now on any property that has a little stream that runs across it, you couldn't buy it because the bank won't loan you any money unless you have flood insurance even though you've never been flooded.”

Montanari, who lives along Bull Creek Road, said many homeowners in the township, including himself, will eventually be affected.

Forced to buy flood insurance

FEMA regulations require that homeowners purchase flood insurance for any property with a federally funded mortgage that's located within an area designated as a flood zone. Flood insurance is separate from homeowners' insurance, which covers losses from fires and other natural disasters that aren't from floodwaters.

FEMA spokesman Will Powell said those who believe they have been incorrectly mapped into a flood zone could challenge the determination. FEMA will investigate and, if the homeowners are correct, issue a letter stating that flood insurance isn't required.

Montanari said residents who don't live in the floodplain have been forced to buy flood insurance for a number of years. Even if a homeowner successfully challenges the FEMA designation, Powell said, some lenders' standards may still require flood insurance.

White challenges FEMA, but loses

White mounted a campaign to reverse the flood insurance requirement for her home.

First, she called the mortgage company — there had to be a mistake.

But the mortgage company said she had 45 days to buy the insurance, which would cost her $2,000 a year. If she didn't, they would buy it for her and charge her interest.

White took immediate action. She paid $1,000 for an elevation survey. She called her state legislators. She challenged FEMA's flood zone determination. She went to township officials.

Nothing worked.

So, she and her husband paid off their mortgage to free themselves from the flood insurance requirement.

FEMA: Situation ‘troubling'

Dave Bollinger, a mitigation outreach coordinator with FEMA, said the White's situation is troubling.

Bollinger said FEMA holds information sessions when flood maps are updated. Every municipality that participates in the National Flood Insurance Program is required to have a floodplain manager who is aware of those updates.

“We try to effectively communicate and be transparent all the time,” Bollinger said. “As you can see, many times we don't hit the mark, and that's upsetting to all of us because we don't want people to be blindsided.”

Montanari said Randy Strzeszewski, the township's floodplain manager, knew about the map updates.

Strzeszewski did not return multiple messages left at his home and township office.

Not their house, but deck pillars

The problem for the Whites was the deck they built.

The deck extends out over a steep embankment that overlooks McDowell Run, a tributary of Bull Creek. It has tall pillars at the far end that support it.

At least one of those pillars is a foot below flood level, according to FEMA's updated flood maps.

White finds the whole situation ridiculous because she said only her garage — not the living space in her home — would be flooded if the tributary overflows.

“This makes no sense. I pay $800 a year for (homeowner's insurance). But ... you want to charge me $2,000 for something I'm never going to use because this water's never going to get up to my house?”

Jason Davidek, a former Fawn supervisor, also faced a problem with flood insurance.

When he bought his home on Stoney Road in 2013, Davidek's mortgage company said he would have to buy flood insurance because parts of his yard were in a flood zone even though his house wasn't.

Davidek challenged FEMA's determination that his home was in a flood zone.

But, unlike the Whites, he was successful.

“I was confident, even from the look (of) the naked eye, that there was no possibility that water could ever reach our home,” Davidek said.

A program in debt

Not only were homeowners being blindsided by changes that put them in a flood zone, but some who already had coverage faced rate increases as the government eliminated subsidized policies in 2012 after devastation from Hurricanes Katrina and Sandy put the national program roughly $24 billion in debt.

Montanari said he was aware of the changes in Fawn's flood maps but it was the insurance rate increases that “escaped everybody.”

“I went to a workshop, and I realized at the end of the day ... this has the potential to be a big, ugly impact on our township.”

Rates through the national program cost $953 to $1,005 a year on average, but some people may have to pay more.

“It depends on your location in the floodplain and the high hazard area, it depends on the type of construction … there is a lot that goes into this,” Bollinger said.

The increased rates prompted the Pennsylvania Insurance Department to create a website to help homeowners determine whether it was better to buy coverage from private insurers who have entered the market. Private insurance can be much less expensive in areas where flooding is not a regular occurrence.

“In those areas, we think that the private market is a viable option for people to save a lot of money,” Ron Ruman, a spokesman for the insurance department said.

Still looking for answers

White isn't giving up her fight to get her home reclassified by FEMA.

She wants someone from the agency to come to her home and explain how a single deck pillar puts her entire home in a flood zone. She wants to understand the rationale behind the change, and what she can do to fix it.

“I really think that they have to reevaluate how they're doing things,” White said. “I don't have a solution.”

Bollinger suggested that she talk to someone at the FEMA Map Information eXchange (FMIX), which is a resource center for floodplain issues, or the state National Flood Insurance Program coordinator or to Strzeszewski.

Montanari said the township is looking for a company to conduct elevation surveys on each township home.

He said it's up to each homeowner to pay for elevation surveys now, but hopes the township can negotiate better prices for such surveys or possibly help pay for them.

“I'm not opposed to any help ... but we've been down that road,” White said, “and I think he's going to be disappointed.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com. Freelance writer Tom Yerace contributed to this report.