Life's changes had a hand in photographer's career

Amy Capiross always loved photography but never thought about it as a career.

She had her life figured out: she was going to retire from the National Guard and get a government job.

That all changed in 2007 when she had to leave the service because of health issues. Around the same time, she experienced skin problems, which led to facial surgeries and scars.

“My career path got completely shifted,” the 35-year-old Apollo resident says. “I wanted to stay in the military, but because this happened I had to pretty much start over again.”

Capiross always had a photographic eye. She grew up filming funny skits on a videocamera with her cousins and also took pictures during her six-year enlistment as a military policewoman.

She worked odd jobs after leaving the military, but nothing really stuck. She circled back to photography in 2012 when she began hosting charity events featuring Pittsburgh comedians and musicians.

Capiross would use submitted headshots to make fliers for those events and her dad, Tom Capiross of New Kensington, later suggested she take her own pictures for them. He bought her a camera for Christmas in 2014 and a second one the following year.

“The next thing you know, I'm in business,” Caprioss says.

Capiross founded Amy Cap Photography in 2015. She recently opened her first studio in the former St. Clement school building in Tarentum.

She says she chose the West Ninth Avenue location because of the building's large windows, which supply her with plenty of natural light. She also likes that it is close to her hometown, Lower Burrell.

“I want it to be in a convenient location for me and for the people who I started this all with,” Capiross says. “It seems to be working out.”

Capiross specializes in portrait photography, but also shoots newborn, maternity, engagement, fitness, family and glamour photos. Prices start at $250 for a regular session.

She says she enjoys portrait photography because she likes to make people, especially women, feel beautiful. She says she can relate because of what happened to her face.

Capiross is working on a picture book featuring portraits of people who are physically scarred.

“That kind of moved me in a certain way because I felt so ugly for so long with these scars,” she says. “I feel like I'm helping people.”

Jessica Colin is one of Capiross' clients. Colin, 32, of Lower Burrell says Capiross pays a lot of attention to the details in her photos and she is willing to go anywhere to shoot.

“Working with her is fantastic,” Colin says.

Capiross doesn't have regular studio hours and instead goes by the sun and her clients' availability.

She also does shoots at her grandma's farm in Upper Burrell, something her dad thinks is a benefit to her business.

“She takes (clients) up and gets some fantastic wood scenes and field scenes,” Tom Capiross says. “I don't think a lot of other photographers have that luxury.”

Details: 724-681-3059 or amycapphotography.com

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.