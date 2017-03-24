Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Huntington Bank in O'Hara robbed Friday afternoon
Mary Ann Thomas | Friday, March 24, 2017, 5:57 p.m.

Police say an armed robber put a gun in the face of a customer leaving an O'Hara bank Friday afternoon and forced the person back inside before robbing it.

Although no one was injured, and the robber got away with cash from the Huntington Bank on Freeport Road. The incident occurred at about 3:40 p.m.

Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough said the robber forced the unidentified customer in a side door with him and announced that this was a bank robbery.

He then stopped at three tellers' windows, gathering an unknown amount of money, according to McDonough. He fled out the same side door he had entered.

He wore a bandana over his face as well as gloves and a camouflage jacket.

Anyone having information on the suspect or robbery is asked to contact the O'Hara Township Police at 412-473-3056, after business hours; or 412-782-1403, during business hours; or the Allegheny County Police General Investigations Unit at 412-473-1251.

County police said they will release additional information once detectives investigate further.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4673 or mthomas@tribweb.com.

