Valley News Dispatch

Harrison defends decision not to put sewer project out to bid
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 12:12 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A major sewer replacement project near Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison will move forward, despite one resident's complaint that township officials did not put the project out for bid.

Commissioners awarded the project to State Pipe Services of Cranberry for $200,000.

The work consists of replacing 1,800 feet of 8-inch sanitary sewer line, refurbishing nine manholes and reconnecting about 54 private laterals along Pitt Alley, which is between Cambridge and Carlisle streets off Alabama Avenue.

“We're going to spend $200,000 without being sure that it's the right contractor and the right amount of money,” said Scott Slezak, 48, who lives in the township's Natrona Heights neighborhood. “It's $200,000. That's a load of cash. I don't think that the board's being responsible with the taxpayers' money by spending this money without being sure that it's being spent right.”

Solicitor Emily Mueller said the township is not required to put certain projects out for bid and that the sewer project falls into that category.

Commissioners Vice President Bill Heasley said $200,000 is a good price. He said the township has a good relationship with State Pipe Services and has used them for other projects.

But Slezak worries that relying on only one company could pose a problem.

Slezak said officials consistently talk about issues of blight in the township. He said if the project was put out for bid, it may have saved the township money that could be used to help alleviate blight problems.

Ray Antonelli of NIRA Consulting Engineers said putting the project out for bid would further delay the work that needs to be done to Pitt Alley, and would mean additional costs for the township in terms of advertisements and bid document preparation.

Heasley said he will take Slezak's comments into consideration for future projects. But for now, Pitt Alley needs to be paved, and officials don't want to do that until the sewer work is completed.

“You don't want to always put your eggs in one basket,” Heasley said.

“Maybe we need to consider doing that on some sort of a major, major project,” he said, but there is an emergency need at Pitt Alley. Work on Pitt Alley could start by mid-April.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.

