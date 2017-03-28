Apollo-Ridge renews deal for substitute teacher provider

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Apollo-Ridge School Board has renewed a contract with a New Jersey company that provides substitute teachers to school districts.

An agreement with Source4Teachers of Cherry Hill, N.J., was approved in a 6-0 vote Monday, with board members Dominick Duso, Jim Ferguson and Forrest Schultz absent.

“We've been with Source4Teachers for the past couple of years,” Superintendent Matt Curci said.

The agreement is for four years, and, by accepting a longer term, Curci said the district was able to get a discounted rate.

The district's typical pay rate for a short-term substitute, for a full-day's work, is $90, he said. Source4Teachers has a typical billing rate of $123.

“They handle all the calling, all the placement,” said Curci, adding that using the company has expanded the district's pool of substitutes and helped ease the shortage of qualified substitutes.

In the first year of the agreement, 2017-18, the district will pay the company $118.71 per substitute per day. Then the rate will go to $119 in 2018-19, $120 in 2019-20 and $121 in the final year.

Source4Teachers does not provide substitute teachers for more than 45 days.

If a teacher holding a bachelor's degree (Tier 1) is used for a term longer than 15 days, on the 16th day the district is charged the long-term rate. The district's wage for a long-term substitute is about $155 per day, while Source4Teachers' billing rate was $212 per day.

Under the agreement, the district will pay the company a $204-per-day Tier 1 rate the first year, then $205 and about $207 in each of the last two years.

For a teacher holding a master's degree (Tier 2), the district's normal pay rate is $159 per day and the company's billing rate is $218. However, in the new agreement, the Tier 2 rate the district will pay is $210, then $211, $212 and $213.

According to Curci, when the district needs a substitute teacher, it contacts Source4Teachers, which then is to provide a teacher with appropriate certifications, qualifications and clearances.

In addition, the district can include substitutes it has used in the past as part of its substitutes pool.

The company doesn't guarantee it can fill all the district's requests. If the company doesn't provide a substitute within a “reasonable time period,” the district can locate and hire a qualified substitute directly.

He said the substitutes are considered employees of Source4Teachers, not Apollo-Ridge. As such, the company handles all withholding of taxes, including worker's compensation and unemployment, and all record-keeping.

In other business:

• The board approved, by a 6-0 vote, retaining Western Pennsylvania Gas Leasing Consultants LLC of Greensburg as its consultant in marketing its gas and oil rights. Board President Greg Primm said the company will receive a 10 percent fee of what the district is paid for the rights.

• Curci, responding to a question, said the district will pursue establishing a pre-kindergarten program, if education funding under the new state budget includes grant money for pre-K applications. The question came from Kiski Township resident Regina Liermann, who indicated her opposition to the move. “There is no obligation for us to subsidize pre-K programs,” Liermann said, adding there are plenty of private pre-K programs. Curci said if the district doesn't reach children who need help preparing for school, it could end up paying more to educate them later.

Tom Yerace is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.