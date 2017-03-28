Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Pair chosen to run sewage treatment plant in East Deer

Tom Yerace | Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 11:57 p.m.

Starting in April, the Upper Allegheny Valley Joint Sanitary Authority sewage treatment plant in East Deer will be operated by two superintendents instead of one.

The authority board Tuesday night promoted two employees to replace plant superintendent Jeff Davis, a 38-year employee, who is retiring in May.

“We've come up with a new plan,” said Ted Paulovich, authority chairman.

Rick Reed will be the operations superintendent, and Dan Severa will be maintenance superintendent.

Each will be paid a salary of $65,000.

Davis is earning $70,000 per year, but officials say the sewage authority will actually save money.

The board approved the move 7-0, with members George Polarinakis and David Zembrowski absent.

Reed, a salaried plant operator, has been an authority employee for about 35 years, while Severa, part of the plant's union workforce, has worked there about four years.

Paulovich said Severa will direct repairs of equipment and other plant maintenance, as well as schedule the staff of 14 employees.

Reed will continue to perform tests on the plant discharges and handle administrative duties, such as maintaining records and handling required reporting to environmental agencies.

“They will be doing what they are good at,” said authority engineer Ed Schmitt, of Gibson-Thomas Engineering.

Questioned on the cost, Paulovich said, “It's going to save the authority money.”

Davis is earning $70,000 per year, but Paulovich noted Severa and Reed are already part of the authority's salary structure.

He said Reed's current salary is about $63,500, so he will receive a pay increase of $1,500.

Severa, who will no longer be part of the union, will receive about a $15,000 pay hike from his $50,000 salary.

Paulovich said that amounts to $16,500, total, in additional wages compared to hiring someone with Davis' experience at $70,000 or more.

The board stipulated that Severa must start pursuing certification as a plant operator within a year and obtain it within three years.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.

