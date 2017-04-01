Hunters' input influences changes to Pa. ban on semiautomatic rifles

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pennsylvanians will be allowed to use semiautomatic rifles to hunt small game and furbearers as the state becomes the last to end an outright ban on a class of firearms some sportsmen favor because it lets them take a faster follow-up shot.

The change approved last week by the Pennsylvania Game Commission will start with the 2017-18 hunting season and does not allow sportsmen to take deer, turkey and other big game with semiautomatic rifles. The agency said a majority of hunters it surveyed opposed allowing semiautomatic rifles for big game.

The survey of over 2,000 randomly sampled hunters from across the state showed “clear support” for allowing the firearms to be used to hunt small game — such as wild ducks, squirrels and rabbits — and for furbearers. Furbearers are animals, including raccoons, foxes and skunks, that are trapped or valued for their fur.

Joe Misczak, owner of Misczak's Hunting Supplies in East Deer, called the change “a good thing.”

“If you are hunting something that moves, you want a semiautomatic,” he said. “Pennsylvania is behind on a lot of things. It's about time they caught up on this.”

Hunters who support semiautomatics say it allows them to respond quickly if they need to take additional shots to kill game. They argue that manual-action firearms could allow an injured animal or bird to escape and suffer. Critics worry about safety and whether quick-fire weapons are needed to hunt.

Semiautomatics are a class of firearms that utilize a cycle of mechanical operations to fire a round, eject its casing and feed a new round into the weapon's chamber with each pull of the trigger. Manual firearms require the user to operate the action to feed new rounds after each shot, causing a slower rate of fire.

The game commission's changes come after the state Legislature last year cleared the way for the agency to lift the ban on the use of semiautomatic rifles for hunting in Pennsylvania and Gov. Tom Wolf signed the bill into law.

The commission initially planned to allow semiautomatic rifles for hunting big game but pulled back after hearing from hunters.

The agency said 62 percent of hunters it surveyed did not support the use of semiautomatics during big game seasons. Of that 62 percent, 52 percent were strongly opposed.

“We listened to our hunters,” President Commissioner Brian Hoover said.

Hunters using semiautomatic firearms during small game season will be limited to loads .22-caliber and smaller, but those hunting woodchucks or furbearers will be able to use semiautomatics of any caliber.

This means that the AR-15, much in the news and — according to the NRA — currently the most popular rifle in the country, will be legal to carry for hunting woodchucks and furbearers.

Season, bag limits declared

The Board of Game Commissioners also approved the season lengths and bag limits for the 2017-18 hunting season.

Hunting season begins July 1, with licenses available for purchase in mid-June. After purchasing a general hunting license, hunters will be eligible to apply for antlerless deer licenses, sometimes called doe tags, based on a staggered timeline.

That timeline will be detailed in the 2017-18 issue of Pennsylvania Hunting and Trapping Digest, which will be available online in the near future, game commission officials said.

The board has allocated 804,000 antlerless deer licenses to be split among the state's 23 Wildlife Management Units, an increase of 56,000 over last year's hunting season.

Wildlife Management Unit 2B, which covers most of Allegheny County and part of Westmoreland County, will receive 60,000, the most license allocations in the state. Unit 2D, which covers the rest of the Alle-Kiski Valley, will receive 55,000.

A big year for bucks

The numbers for last year's deer harvest show a banner year for Pennsylvania hunters.

Hunters harvested about 333,000 deer in the 2016-17 season, an increase of 6 percent over the 2015-16 harvest of about 316,000.

About 150,000 of the harvested deer were bucks, or male deer, up 9 percent from the previous season, and the largest harvest of bucks since 2002.

“This has been quite a year for Pennsylvania deer hunting,” Game Commission Executive Director R. Matthew Hough said.

“Not only was there an increased deer harvest and a significantly higher buck harvest, I saw hundreds of photos from hunters who took their buck-of-a-lifetime this past season,” he said.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675 or mmedsger@tribweb.com.