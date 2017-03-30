Apollo looks at updating, expanding landlord ordinances

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Apollo officials are considering updating the borough's landlord ordinances to include more inspections and clear-cut expectations of property owners.

The borough already has three ordinances that address rental units, and officials could consolidate them into one and add more inspection requirements.

Specifically, a provision could be added that would require rental units to be inspected every five years, even without a change of tenant. Currently, inspections are done when units get a new tenant.

Borough Manager Cindee McDermott said at a council meeting Thursday that a tenant came to council, with concerns that their rental unit hadn't been updated in years.

Borough Solicitor Tim Miller said updating the ordinance would ensure tenants are safe. Rules would apply to residential and commercial landlords.

“We have an issue we want to address as far as re-inspection,” Miller said.

The inspections would check for things like fire alarms, smoke detectors and safety railings.

Officials also want to add a provision that any property that hasn't been inspected in the past five years will require an inspection, once the new ordinances goes into effect.

“If somebody's in there three years, we don't want to lose those three years,” Mayor Jeff Held said.

Miller said council could add to the existing ordinances, or combine them. He suggested the latter move might be in the best interest of the borough.

“It makes it easy for everybody,” Miller said.

Other business at Thursday's meeting

Council fired a part-time public works employee. McDermott declined to give further details, because the matter involved personnel. Council approved the measure in a 5-0 vote, with council members Cheryl Swank and Nancy Walker absent.

McDermott said the employee wasn't part of an employment contract. The borough will advertise the position to be filled.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680 or emilybalser@tribweb.com.