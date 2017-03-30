Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Apollo looks at updating, expanding landlord ordinances

Emily Balser | Thursday, March 30, 2017, 11:45 p.m.

Updated 17 minutes ago

Apollo officials are considering updating the borough's landlord ordinances to include more inspections and clear-cut expectations of property owners.

The borough already has three ordinances that address rental units, and officials could consolidate them into one and add more inspection requirements.

Specifically, a provision could be added that would require rental units to be inspected every five years, even without a change of tenant. Currently, inspections are done when units get a new tenant.

Borough Manager Cindee McDermott said at a council meeting Thursday that a tenant came to council, with concerns that their rental unit hadn't been updated in years.

Borough Solicitor Tim Miller said updating the ordinance would ensure tenants are safe. Rules would apply to residential and commercial landlords.

“We have an issue we want to address as far as re-inspection,” Miller said.

The inspections would check for things like fire alarms, smoke detectors and safety railings.

Officials also want to add a provision that any property that hasn't been inspected in the past five years will require an inspection, once the new ordinances goes into effect.

“If somebody's in there three years, we don't want to lose those three years,” Mayor Jeff Held said.

Miller said council could add to the existing ordinances, or combine them. He suggested the latter move might be in the best interest of the borough.

“It makes it easy for everybody,” Miller said.

Other business at Thursday's meeting

Council fired a part-time public works employee. McDermott declined to give further details, because the matter involved personnel. Council approved the measure in a 5-0 vote, with council members Cheryl Swank and Nancy Walker absent.

McDermott said the employee wasn't part of an employment contract. The borough will advertise the position to be filled.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680 or emilybalser@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.