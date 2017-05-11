Apollo-Ridge students learn CSI techniques

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Abigail Seibert carefully dusted charcoal over a white sheet of paper in her science lab Thursday.

As the minutes went by, faint lines started to appear.

With each stroke the image got clearer and clearer — her fingerprints.

"I've never had a class like this," said Seibert, a senior at Apollo-Ridge High School. "It's a different kind of science we're not used to."

Seibert is studying forensics as part of her natural sciences course this spring. This is the first time the school has had a forensics component.

The students investigated a mock crime scene, identified fingerprints and clothing fibers and took mug shots. They also will take a look at gunshot residue, shoe prints and blood spatter before the end of the year.

Teacher Leigh Wenckowski, who has a degree in forensic science, received a grant from the Apollo-Ridge Education Foundation to create the forensics unit.

"It kind of opened up another option for those who maybe like criminology and didn't know there was science in that," Wenckowski said.

Wenckowski said she's had a positive response from students.

"I think that they just are more interested in it because it's more relevant to them because they see it (on TV)," she said. "They were able to recognize more terminology."

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, competition for jobs may be strong because of the interest in forensic science and crime scene investigation in TV shows.

Department of Labor statistics show employment of forensic science technicians is projected to grow 27 percent from 2014 to 2024. That could equal nearly 4,000 jobs.

Senior Madeline Eckenrode, 18, said she is enlisted to go into the Navy after she graduates. She said having this class has given her good experience she can apply to her job with the Navy.

"I like that it's not something you'd normally learn in a classroom setting," Eckenrode said. "It's better than taking notes."

Junior Zach Starry, 18, learned it's not always easy to dust for prints, but said it's still fun.

"If I dust too hard I have to do it over and over again," he said.

If too much charcoal is added to the paper, it smudges the print and makes it too dark.

The class has inspired some students to consider pursuing jobs in the field.

Senior Serenity Murphy, 17, plans to attend Westmoreland County Community College to study forensic science.

"I liked doing crime scene collection," she said. "It's just exciting."

Murphy said she first became interested in criminology and forensics from shows such as "Dexter" and "Criminal Minds."

"It was something I always had a curiosity for," she said.

Junior Macy Bowser, 17, likes the class so much she spent her free period Thursday in the lab perfecting her fingerprint collection skills.

"I love the work we do," she said. "The only thing I really like is science."

Bowser plans to pursue a job in a forensics lab, where she can analyze evidence.

"It opened up more opportunities that I didn't know about," she said of the class. "It's actually building a career for me."

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer.