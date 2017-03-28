Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Freeport property tabbed for development being strip mined

Emily Balser | Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 12:12 a.m.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
A site off Mill Street in Freeport is being strip mined for coal. The property is shown on Monday, March 27, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
A bulldozer is visible at a strip mining site in Freeport on Monday, March 27, 2017.
Erica Dietz | for the Tribune Review
Signs can be seen near the entrance of a strip mining site in Freeport on Monday, March 27, 2017.

Butler-based Amerikohl is strip mining for coal along Mill Street in Freeport, bringing to fruition a plan that has been in the works about seven years.

The mining is taking place on a roughly 125-acre property owned by Monroeville-based Trilogy Golf Development.

Trilogy bought the property in 2010, with the intent to turn it into a housing development. The company also owns the property of the now-closed and for-sale Buffalo Valley Golf Course, adjacent to the property that is being strip mined.

Gary Nese, a partner of Trilogy, said about half of the 125 acres is being mined.

“They actually started last September,” Nese said. “It's been sort of on and off because of the weather and the market for the coal.”

Nese said the mining has to be done before the property can be developed safely, because there are voids and cracks from previous mining. The coal will be removed, and the ground will be leveled to provide a solid foundation for a housing development.

Nese said the mining likely will be finished by fall.

“They're not going to spend a lot of time in there,” he said. “Once they start, they want to get it done.”

Representatives for Amerikohl couldn't be reached for comment Monday.

Freeport Mayor James Swartz Jr. said Amerikohl is permitted to mine at the site until March 2018. He said the company is allowed by the borough to mine on a year-to-year basis.

“They've been very cooperative,” Swartz said.

Swartz said he hasn't heard any complaints or concerns from residents about the mining, which includes blasting.

Swartz said the company notified residents that the blasting would occur over the next year. The state Department of Environmental Protection requires such notifications.

“In order to protect public health and safety, Pennsylvania's blasting regulations are among the most strict in the nation,” said Lauren Fraley, DEP spokeswoman.

Fraley said the strip mine in Freeport is one of two in southern Armstrong County. The other is in Adrian, in East Franklin Township.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680 or emilybalser@tribweb.com.

