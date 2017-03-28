Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

2nd Vandergrift man accused of child molestation
Chuck Biedka | Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 11:57 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A second Vandergrift man in two weeks is accused of molesting a child.

Joseph Patrick Baker, 42, of Whittier Street is accused of indecent assault, corruption of minors and related charges involving a child younger than 10.

According to a police report, the alleged incidents happened between Oct. 1 and Jan. 16 in several locations.

Baker was released from jail last Wednesday after posting $100,000 bond, court records show.

A check of online court records indicates Baker apparently does not have a prior criminal record.

Last week, Brian Andrew Redmond, 31, of 15th Street was accused of the rape of a child.

In addition to rape, Redmond is charged with eight sex charges and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned by District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec.

He was earlier charged with using a knotted rope to beat a child.

Vandergrift police filed the rope beating case in January.

Redmond remains in the West­moreland County Prison in lieu of $275,000 combined bond pending a preliminary hearing.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.