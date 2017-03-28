2nd Vandergrift man accused of child molestation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A second Vandergrift man in two weeks is accused of molesting a child.

Joseph Patrick Baker, 42, of Whittier Street is accused of indecent assault, corruption of minors and related charges involving a child younger than 10.

According to a police report, the alleged incidents happened between Oct. 1 and Jan. 16 in several locations.

Baker was released from jail last Wednesday after posting $100,000 bond, court records show.

A check of online court records indicates Baker apparently does not have a prior criminal record.

Last week, Brian Andrew Redmond, 31, of 15th Street was accused of the rape of a child.

In addition to rape, Redmond is charged with eight sex charges and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned by District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec.

He was earlier charged with using a knotted rope to beat a child.

Vandergrift police filed the rope beating case in January.

Redmond remains in the West­moreland County Prison in lieu of $275,000 combined bond pending a preliminary hearing.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.