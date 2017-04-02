Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Washington Township Volunteer Fire Company holds annual auto parts swap meet
Madasyn Czebiniak | Sunday, April 2, 2017, 11:05 p.m.
Tyler Umbaugh along with his father Todd Umbaugh of Ford City are looking for Mustang parts at the annual Wahington Township Volunteer Fire Departments swap meet on Sunday. The two have been coming together since Tyler was a young boy .
John Carfagna carries engine heads for a 1932 Ford past a display for 17 inch tires whie attending the annual car parts swap meet hosted by the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday ,
Richard McConnell of Delmont tries to sell a vintage radio cassette player and a 1958 model corvette as one of 120 vendors at the annual auto parts swap hosted by the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday in which he travels too every year to set up a booth.
Seventeen-year-old Steve Conklin of Allegheny Township browses the grounds looking at model cars at the annual car parts swap hosted by the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday afternoon.

Updated 11 hours ago

Ron Wallace was on the hunt for something specific on Sunday.

It was a grille for his 1957 Ford F-100.

“They're very hard to find,” Wallace, 60, of Jeannette said. “They're like hen's teeth.”

Case in point — he was unable to find one at the auto parts swap meet at the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Co. on Route 66. He arrived too late in the day.

But that doesn't mean he left empty-handed. He bought some orange, white and blue bungee cords to hold down the tarp on his boat, a 1964 Starcraft.

“My cousin was here at 6:30 this morning, and I guess it was packed,” Wallace said shortly before 2 p.m. “Mostly everybody left.”

The volunteer fire company has been hosting auto parts swap meets for a number of years to generate money for fire equipment. They're held twice a year in the spring and in the fall and feature accessories and parts for trucks, cars, motorcycles and boats. About 120 vendors descended on the fire company's parking lots for roughly nine hours, toting trailers, booths, boxes and tables filled with interesting tools and knickknacks. Among the offers were thick manuals for different cars and trucks, clear bags stuffed with colorful gloves, sanding discs of different sizes, gauges, fuel filters and transmission plugs. There were also a couple of all-terrain vehicles surrounded by large stacks of black tires.

Butch Curraei, 74, of Ruffsdale played a dual role Sunday.

He purchased weatherstripping for the doors of the three Crosley station wagons he is restoring, and gave his number to people interested in a transmission, fenders and motor parts for a 1930 Ford Model A.

He also showed off his 1956 wooden Chevy radio.“My dad used to play it on the workbench,” Curraei said.

Dan Black, 53, a volunteer firefighter and event coordinator, said auto swap meets are perfect for the area because most people race and work on their own cars.

“Most people around here were either coal miners way back when (or) construction workers,” Black said. “It just fits into what they do. It's always been a good thing for us.”

The events are free to the public, but vendors are charged $25 or $45 depending on the size of their set-up. Black estimates the department made around $5,000 to $6,000 from the event and said he was pleased with the turnout.

Mark Beacom, 51, owns S & S Sales, a Frazer auto parts store, and was a vendor at the meet.

He attends similar events, but enjoys Washington Township because it's local and convenient. And a lot of people tend to show up. Beacom's store sells tools made in the United States such as sockets, wrenches, brake tools, hammers chisels and wire wheels. Beacom said American-made tools are getting more difficult to find.

“A lot of the tools out there now, they're imports,” Beacom said. “This is a little bit older stock. It's a better quality item at an affordable price.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.

