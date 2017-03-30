Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Fundraising effort started in New Ken to move Ten Commandments monument

Matthew Medsger | Thursday, March 30, 2017, 1:30 p.m.
Here is the Ten Commandments monument that until recently stood outside the gymnasium entrance at Valley High School in New Kensington. The monument is expected to be moved to the grounds of Mary Queen of Apostles School, also in New Kensington.

A monument featuring the Ten Commandments that was removed from Valley High School in New Kensington by a court order is now the subject of a GoFundMe campaign that aims to cover the cost of installing it at a nearby Catholic school.

The campaign seeks to raise $75,000 to install the monument on the grounds of Mary Queen of Apostles School along with a digital message board that would showcase one of the Ten Commandments daily along with school messages.

The campaign was trending within the first 12 hours of its online posting.

“To do this well will be costly,” the GoFundMe campaign page reads. “A professional team will help to create a concept for the monument and sign, which will need to be designed, erected, lit and landscaped.”

The monument was the center of a lengthy federal lawsuit filed by the Wisconsin-based Freedom From Religion Foundation in 2012 on behalf of a local woman who claimed the monument was a strictly religious symbol offensive to her and her daughter, who attended Valley High School at that time. The woman identified herself as an atheist.

The school district and the foundation last month reached a settlement in the suit, which required the monument to be removed and the district's insurance company to pay the legal fees in the case.

