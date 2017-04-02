Sojourn offers paddlers slice of small-town America

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Where: Base camp at Crooked Creek Environmental Learning Center in Bethel Township. Paddling on Redbank Creek from Heathville to New Bethlehem, Conemaugh River from Robinson to Blairsville, Loyalhanna Creek/Kiski River to Avonmore

What: 32-mile kayak/canoe trip on local waterways plus visits to local cultural and historical sites

Lori Shumaker is looking forward to next month when participants in Alle-Kiski-Connie Rivers Sojourn will spend three days paddling kayaks on regional waterways.

The sojourn, which runs May 18 to 21 and is in its 20th year, will offer paddlers a slice of small-town America as they travel 32 miles on Redbank Creek, Conemaugh River, Loyalhanna Creek and the Kiski River.

It will take participants to local restaurants and historical and cultural sites.

Local businesses can benefit from the tourism exposure.

Paddlers will learn about the Fishbasket Native American settlement on Red Bank Creek outside of New Bethlehem, sip wine at the Edgewood Winery in Spring Church and sample ethnic food at the Polish National Alliance Club in Avonmore.

For Shumaker, it's a chance to introduce Edgewood Winery, where she is a manager, to people outside of the region.

“This is the first time they are coming. We've never had anything like this before,” said Shumaker.

The event is sponsored by the Armstrong Center for Community Learning, which supports the Crooked Creek Environmental Learning Center in Bethel Township.

The sojourn put the Kiski River on the map, according to Anthony Ferrante of Vandergrift, who has paddled and been a longtime supporter and volunteer for the event.

He was there for the first sojourn when the Kiski River, infamous for its acid mine drainage for many years, had been cleaned up.

“At first, nobody dreamed you could go through a canoe ride down the Kiski,” he said.

Allan Walzak, one of the founders of the sojourn, said the event was a major catalyst to raise awareness of the potential of river tourism.

Kayak/canoe rental businesses opened along the Conemaugh in Saltsburg, Parks Township and Avonmore.

Community leaders got grants and money for kayak launches in Hyde Park, North Vandergrift, Saltsburg, Kiski Township and elsewhere.

The sojourn staged launches at Roaring Run in Kiski Township to showcase the walking and biking trail there. “We liked to move it around to all of the towns so everybody got a piece of the action,” Ferrante said.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 724-226-4691 or mthomas@tribweb.com.