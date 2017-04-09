2 on primary ballot for district judge in Arnold and New Kensington

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The differences between the candidates for New Kensington area district court couldn't be more stark.

District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. and Arnold City Councilman Phil McKinley are seeking nomination to a six-year term as the magisterial district judge for Arnold and New Kensington.

Both candidates appear on the Democratic and Republican ballots in the May 16 primary.

Given both are cross-filed, the men could face each other again in the November general election if they split party nominations.

They both come from political families — Pallone's brother, New Kensington-Arnold School Board President Robert Pallone, is running against McKinley's son, Craig McKinley, for nomination to the school board's four-year Region I seat.

But that's where the similarities end.

Pallone is an attorney and has been a district judge since 1999, serving three terms.

According to Pallone, his law degree and experience working with the area's current legal challenges — heroin users and dealers, domestic violence and other violent offenses — makes him the obvious choice for the next term.

“I believe that someone with a law degree has a much stronger legal knowledge in applying the law,” he said.

“My experience and qualifications speak for themselves. I've been fair. I've been impartial and I think my record has proven that to the public.”

McKinley has a law enforcement and government background but isn't an attorney. He thinks that is an asset.

“You're supposed to be judged by an equal, by your peers,” McKinley said. “I feel that I'm in touch with the community. I'm an equal. I'm the average Joe Citizen. You don't need another lawyer up there.”

A law degree is not required to be a district judge in Pennsylvania.

The state provides training for those elected to the position and McKinley said he already has signed up for the next training class in June. Following the class is a written test that must be passed in order to serve.

McKinley said, even though he isn't an attorney, he will bring his years of law enforcement and government knowledge to the bench.

“I feel that we are falling behind where we can be. I believe I would bring change to that office but I believe I would also make a difference,” he said.

McKinley said he hopes to be able to help the community by using tools such as community service instead of fines for non-violent, juvenile offenders, something he said he doesn't see happening much currently.

“They get fined and then their parents pay the fine,” he said. “They don't learn a lesson that way. They could be giving their time to the community instead.”

Pallone does have something McKinley lacks: district judge certification.

“I'm the only qualified candidate,” said Pallone.

If McKinley eventually is elected district judge, he will have to resign his seat on Arnold council, he said.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675 or mmedsger@tribweb.com.