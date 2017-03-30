Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Struggling ATI cut CEO's compensation nearly 30 percent

Emily Balser | Thursday, March 30, 2017, 11:20 p.m.

Allegheny Technologies Inc. cut CEO Richard Harshman's compensation by nearly 30 percent in 2016, as the Downtown-based specialty steel maker struggled with losses and spent the year reorganizing for long-term growth.

That reorganization included the layoffs of about 400 employees at ATI's Bagdad plant in Gilpin, which made grain-oriented electrical steel, and at the company's Midland stainless steel melt shop and finishing operation in Beaver County when those facilities closed permanently in late October.

Harshman received $4.87 million in compensation in 2016, down from $6.87 million the year before, according to ATI's annual proxy, filed Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In 2016, ATI raised Harshman's base salary by less than 1 percent to $1.06 million and paid him no cash incentive. Harshman received stock awards valued at $3.43 million, down from $4.63 million the year before. Harshman, who has been CEO since 2011, received a cash incentive of $1.38 million in 2014.

United Steelworkers representatives couldn't immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

The union has been critical of Harshman's compensation, especially during a bitter contract fight and a six-month lockout that ended last March. They have called on him to resign.

In its filing, the company blamed the lockout for hurting its business in 2015 and 2016. ATI has suffered from global turmoil in the steel industry caused by competitive pressures from China and other countries that U.S. steelmakers have accused of dumping. The union has insisted that some of ATI's problems were caused by bad decisions by management.

The company's losses grew last year even as it tried to focus on the more lucrative aerospace industry and defense products. ATI reported a net loss of $641 million in 2016, compared to a net loss of $378 million a year earlier. It turned a profit in the fourth quarter after posting quarterly losses the first nine months.

The company said in its proxy that 2016 was “a period of transition for ATI as we made hard decisions” and took actions across both of its business segments to improve cost structure and lay the groundwork for future growth.

The company has closed plants and laid off workers as it shrunk its flat-rolled products division while emphasizing aerospace and defense. Harshman said in the proxy filing that aerospace and defense have increased to 51 percent of the company's total revenue in 2016.

ATI declined further comment on the proxy.

ATI spokesman Dan Greenfield said the company's annual report would be available Friday on its website, and it will include an extended version of the chairman's letter.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680 or emilybalser@tribweb.com.

